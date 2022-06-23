News

Senate confirms Longpet as INEC REC

The Senate yesterday confirmed the nomination of Dr. Hale Gabriel Longpet (Plateau) as the resident electoral commissioner (REC) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).Longpet’s confirmation followed the con- sideration of a report by the Committee on Electoral Matters. Chairman of the committee, Senator Kabiru Gaya (Kano South), in his presentation, said Longpet’s nomination was made pursuant to the provision of Section 154(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended). He said the nominee, while appearing before the committee for screening, gave explanations regarding his personal life, work experiences, suitability, competence and integrity for appointment as commissioner for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

 

