Senate confirms Longpet as INEC REC

The Senate yesterday confirmed the nomination of Dr. Hale Gabriel Longpet (Plateau) as the resident electoral commissioner (REC) for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).Longpet’s confirmation followed the con- sideration of a report by the Committee on Electoral Matters. Chairman of the committee, Senator Kabiru Gaya (Kano South), in his presentation, said Longpet’s nomination was made pursuant to the provision of Section 154(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended). He said the nominee, while appearing before the committee for screening, gave explanations regarding his personal life, work experiences, suitability, competence and integrity for appointment as commissioner for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
Kalu hails Ebonyi gov, Umahi, at 58
Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has congratulated Governor of Ebonyi State, Engr. David Umahi on the occasion of his 58th birthday anniversary. Describing the governor as a seasoned public administrator and consummate politician, Kalu admonished the celebrant to sustain his giant strides in steering the […]
Hunters vow to help end insecurity in S’East
Igbo Hunters, a forest guard arm of a pro-Biafra group, Indigenous Biafran Warriors (IBW), has condemned the ongoing destruction of life and property in the South East, vowing to salvage the situation. The group told its intelligence units – Inner Security Organ (ISO) and all Red Cap Commandos – in the South East and South-South […]
We want to return to our homes, N’East IDPs cry out
As the security situation in the North and other parts of the country remains tense, some internally displaced persons (IDPs) in the North East, have appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari, to restore order to the troubled zone. This, they said, will facilitate their return to their respective homes, to begin normal lives outside IDP […]
