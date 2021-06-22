News

Senate confirms Maj-Gen. Farouk Yahaya as Chief of Army Staff

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The Senate on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of Major General Farouk Yahaya, as the new Chief of Army Staff.
The red chamber took the decision following the consideration of the report of its joint committee on Defence and Army led by senators Aliyu Wamakko and Ali Ndume.
The President of the Senate had on June 2, referred the request of President, Muhammadu Buhari for Yahaya’s confirmation to the committees.
The Defence Committee, which is chaired by Wamakko, was mandated to be the lead panel to screen the newly appointed Army Chief.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
News

Doctors have turned health space into acrimonious war zone -Medical Lab Scientists

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

  Following the ongoing controversy over the Medical and Dental Practitioners (MDP) re-enactment bill currently undergoing review at the National Assembly, the Association of Medical Laboratory Scientists of Nigeria  (AMLSN), has accused medical doctors of turning the health sector into an “acrimonious” war zone. Addressing newsmen at the end of an emergency National Executive Council (NEC) […]
News

1st CLASS ALUMNUS EMERGES AS 8TH VICE-CHANCELLOR OF THE UNIVERSITY OF UYO

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Governing Council of the University of Uyo at its Special Meeting held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 approved the appointment of Professor Nyaudoh Ukpabio Ndaeyo, Professor of Farm Systems, Department of Crop Science, Faculty of Agriculture, as the 8th substantive Vice-Chancellor of the University. This was following the selection of Three (3) highest appointable […]
News

Akeredolu berates Makinde over claim of affiliation with OAU VC

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh

Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has described as unfortunate a statement made by the Governor of Oyo State and Chairman of the PDP National Campaign Council for the governorship election in the state, Seyi Makinde, rejecting Vice- Chancellor of the Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede, as the Chief Returning Officer for Saturday’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica