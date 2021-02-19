News

Senate confirms Muruako as Fiscal Responsibility Commission chairman

The Senate yesterday confirmed Victor Chinemerem Muruako as chairman of the Fiscal Responsibility Commission (FRC). The confirmation of the nominee followed the consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on Finance, chaired by Senator Solomon Adeola (APC, Lagos- West). Meanwhile, Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, had objected to the confirmation of the nominee on the basis that full nominations to the commission was yet to be forwarded to the upper chamber by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The leader argued that the chairman could not be confirmed alone without the complement of the full membership of the commission. Accordingly, he moved a motion for the confirmation to be stepped down, pending when the President would constitute the commission’s board and forward the nominations to the Senate for screening and confirmation

