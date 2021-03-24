Metro & Crime

Senate confirms Nababa as Controller-General NCS

The Senate, Wednesday, confirmed the nomination of Haliru Nababa for appointment as Comptroller-General of the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS).
President Muhammadu Buhari had earlier nominated and forwarded the name of Nababa to the Senate, for screening and confirmation for appointment into the exalted office.
The apex legislative chamber, confirmed the nominee following the consideration and adoption of the report of the Senate Committee on Interior.
Presenting the report, the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Kashim Shettima (APC, Borno Central), said that there was no petition or incriminating report against the nominee.
Shettima also told his colleagues that Nababa displayed high level of intelligence and appeared to have the temerity to hold the office of Comptroller-General of the Service.

