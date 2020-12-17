News

Senate confirms Nnamani as PSC’s member

The Senate, yesterday, confirmed the appointment of Chief Onyemuche Nnamani as a member of the Police Service Commission. President Muhammad Buhari, had in October 2020, sentnominationof Chief Nnamani for confirmation.
The Senate subsequently referred the nominee to its committee onPoliceAffairsforscreening. Presenting the Committee’s report at the Plenary, Chairman of the Committee, Senator Jika Dauda Haliru (Bauchi Central), said that the nominee had passed the screening exercise as there was no petition against him. Senator Chukwuka Utazi (Enugu North), while supporting the nomination of Nnamani, described him as a nationalist who, when appointed, would help the Commission achieve desired goals. Utazi said that despite being a member of the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC), Nnamani was in peace with everyone in Enugu State, including the oppositions, urging his colleagues to support his nomination.

The Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, while calling on his colleagues to support the nomination, said that the nation needed someone like Nnamani at the moment. With no objections to his nomination, the Senate therefore, unanimously confirmed the appointment of Nnamani. Nnamani, a lawyer, was a former Secretary to Enugu State Government and presently a Chieftain of the APC, an entrepreneur and Chairman of the Autostar Group. Also, the Senate confirmed Mrs. Saratu Mama Shafii (North Central) as Chairman, alongside six others members of the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission Tribunal.
The other nominees confirmed as members of the Commission includeed George Chukwuma Mbonu (South East); Thomas E. Okosun (South South); Dr. Umar Dauda Duhu (North East); Mr. Ibrahim El-Yakubu (NorthWest); SolaSalakoAjulo (South West) and Kenneth Tersoo Gyado (North Central).

