Senate confirms Nwoha as South East Commissioner in NASC

The Senate, yesterday, confirmed Amaechi Nwoha as Commissioner representing South-east in the National Assembly Service Commission. Nwoha’s confirmation followed the consideration of a report by the Committee on Establishment and Public Service. Senator Smart Adeyemi (Kogi West) presented the report on behalf of the Committee Chairman, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau (APC, Kano Central). In his presentation, Adeyemi said the nominee satisfied the requirement of section 4 of the National Assembly Service Commission Act 2014 as amended.

According to him, Nwoha’s antecedents as a legislator in the Imo State House of Assembly makes him suitable and competent for appointment in the NASC. He stated that there was no petition received by the Committee against his nomination as Commissioner. Meanwhile, the Senate has passed two bills for concurrence. The bills are Climate Change Bill, 2021, and Adeyemi Federal University of Education, Ondo (Establishment) Bill, 2021.

