News

Senate confirms Nwoha as South East Commissioner in NASC

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

The Senate, yesterday, confirmed Amaechi Nwoha as Commissioner representing South-east in the National Assembly Service Commission. Nwoha’s confirmation followed the consideration of a report by the Committee on Establishment and Public Service. Senator Smart Adeyemi (Kogi West) presented the report on behalf of the Committee Chairman, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau (APC, Kano Central). In his presentation, Adeyemi said the nominee satisfied the requirement of section 4 of the National Assembly Service Commission Act 2014 as amended.

According to him, Nwoha’s antecedents as a legislator in the Imo State House of Assembly makes him suitable and competent for appointment in the NASC. He stated that there was no petition received by the Committee against his nomination as Commissioner. Meanwhile, the Senate has passed two bills for concurrence. The bills are Climate Change Bill, 2021, and Adeyemi Federal University of Education, Ondo (Establishment) Bill, 2021.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Why Uzodinma should apologize, by Okorocha

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

Former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha has called on Governor Hope Uzodinma to apologise to him and the people for deliberately misleading the people with lies. Okorocha said this while informing the public that the Imo state government had finally gone on appeal against the judgement of Justice T.N. Nzeukwu over his properties […]
News

K1 blazes trail with new EP Fuji the sound

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

In another grand arrival of what he is known for, music icon and grandmaster of the Fuji music genre, King Wasiu Olasunkanmi Marshal has just proved it again that he is not just a leader but a trail blazer in the fuji music world with his latest effort aptly titled ‘Fuji The Sound’ This time […]
News Top Stories

EX-POLICE CHIEFS: IGP, PSC TUSSLE THREATENS INTERNAL SECURITY

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The tussle between the Inspector General of Police and the Police Service Commission (PSC) over the right to conduct recruitment exercise for constables has continued to elicit reactions, with several top security experts warning of its negative effects on internal security and public safety in the country. Saturday Telegraph reports that the IGP’s insistence on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica