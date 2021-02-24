Senate confirms Olonisakin, Buratai, others as envoys

In spite of public outcry, petitions and protests, the Senate, yesterday, confirmed the nomination for appointment of the just retired service chiefs as non-career ambassadors, paving way for them to join the diplomatic service of the country.

The confirmation came on the heels of the presentation of the report of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs and the consideration of same at the Committee of the Whole. President Muhammadu Buhari had, in exercise of the powers conferred on him in Section 171 (1), (2) (c) and Sub-section (4) of 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended), forwarded a list of five names as ambassador nominees.

They include the former Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Abayomi Olonisakin (rtd); former Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen. Tukur Buratai (rtd); former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Ibok-Ete Ibas (rtd); former Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar (rtd), and Air Vice Marshal Mohammed S. Usman (rtd), a former Chief of Defence Intelligence.

Their nomination as ambassador-designates barely a week after they retired from military service, triggered outrage from a cross section of the public because of the perception that they did not only overstay their legitimate tenures as service chiefs, but were deemed to have failed on the key assignment of resolving the prolonged insecurity confronting the country. In transmitting their names to the upper chamber of the National Assembly, the President requested for a speedy screening of the nominees.

The Senate had, in turn, referred the matter to its Committee on Foreign Affairs to interface with the nominees and turn in their report within two weeks. Chairman, Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, Adamu Bulkachuwa (APC/Bauchi North), while presenting the report for consideration yesterday, disclosed that two petitions were received by the committee seeking nullification of the nominations, but explained that these objections were dismissed.

However, he neither gave details of the petitions nor the reasons for their dismissal.

Bulkachuwa explained that in the course of the screening exercise, the five nominees responded to questions asked by committee members relating to their previous experiences as captured in their respective resumes and in respect of their nomination as ambassadors.

According to Bulkachuwa, the nominees demonstrated that they had the requisite experience in military service where they rose to the highest ranks, adding that they were highly knowledgeable and articulate in their responses to issues raised during the screening exercise.

He said that the committee found the five nominees to be knowledgeable about international military diplomacy and, therefore, adjudged them worthy and suitable for the ambassadorial positions.

However, just before the nominations were formally confirmed, Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe (PDP/Abia), raised point of order, observing that the committee’s report on the screening was silent on the reasons the petitions against the nominees were dismissed.

The committee, Abaribe said, ought to have given its reasons for dismissing the petitions because the whole exercise have a nexus on the integrity of the red chamber. He recalled that the Senate, having passed resolutions a record three times asking the President to sack the nominees when they served as service chiefs, had a moral burden confirming their nomination as diplomats soon afterwards.

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, acknowledged the observation made by Abaribe, but ruled that the fact that the Senate passed those resolutions demanding their removal from their former positions and replacement does not mean that the ex-service chiefs cannot be screened and confirmed for the new job.

According to him, their nomination as ambassadors cannot be nullified by the challenges they faced in their former position, adding that those experiences should rather be harnessed to make them succeed in their new assignment.

He, therefore, put the question on the report and the nominations were approved.

Lawan urged the Presidency to consider posting these ex-service chiefs to neighbouring countries in the Lake Chad region where they can become very useful in seeking better military cooperation between Nigeria and her neighbours in the fight against cross border crimes such as banditry, insurgency and terrorism.

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) leadership in the Senate of betraying Nigerians by clearing the former services chiefs for ambassadorial portfolios despite reports of crime against humanity committed under their command.

The party, however, said the clearance will not stop their investigation and possible prosecution by the International Criminal Court (ICC) for crime against humanity, noting that preliminary steps have already commenced by the ICC. PDP, in a statement by the National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, regretted that the APC leadership in the Senate could choose to betray Nigerians by rushing to clear the accused ex-service chiefs in an attempt to grant them diplomatic immunity and shield them from investigation and prosecution for the alleged atrocities committed against Nigerians under their command.

“It is indeed shameful that the APC leadership in the Senate could clear the ex-service chiefs, who the National Assembly had earlier indicted and requested for their sack over security failures and alleged compromises. “Such reward of failure amounts to stabbing our nation in the back,” the party stated.

