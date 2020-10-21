Senate confirms PenCom’s chair, DG nominations

The Senate, yesterday, confirmed President Muhammadu Buhari’s nominations for appointments as Chairman, Director-General and Commissioners of National Pension Commission (PenCom).

The confirmation followed the presentation and consideration of the report of Senate Committee on Establishment and Public Service Matters at the Committee of the Whole.

The report was presented by the Vice-Chairman of the Committee, Senator Mpigi Barinada (PDP Rivers).

During his presentation, Barinaga said the committee screened and found the nominees worthy of the appointments.

He, however, said that the committee recommended that the nominee from Katsina State should be stood down because she failed to present her National Youth Service Corps certificate (N. Y.S.C) to the committee.

Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, (PDP Abia), before the confirmation of the nominees, drew the attention of the Senate to what he considered as denial of the South East of her opportunity in the appointment.

He noted that the nominee for the position of Director- General of PenCom should have been picked from the South -East region, following the non-completion of the tenure of the former director-general, who was from the region.

Senators from North East like Ali Ndume(APC Bornu) and Aishatu Dahiru (APC, Adamawa), however. argued that it was within the prerogative of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to appoint people to positions based on existing laws.

Abaribe’s observation notwithstanding, the Senate confirmed the following PenCom nominees :Dr. Oyindasola Olureme Oni, Chairman (Kwara, North- Central), Aisha Dahir- Umar, Director-General (Adamawa, North- East) ,Clement Oyedele Akintola as Commissioner (Ondo South -West), Ayim C. Nyerere, Commissioner (Abia, South -East) and Charles Efe Sylvester Emukowhate as Commissioner (Delta South-South).

The nomination of Hanna Musa Musawa, nominee from Katsina (North -West) was stood down by the Senate, pending when she presents her N. Y. S.C certificate.

