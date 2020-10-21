News

Senate confirms PenCom’s chair, DG nominations

Posted on Author Chukwu David ABUJA Comment(0)

The Senate, yesterday, confirmed President Muhammadu Buhari’s nominations for appointments as Chairman, Director-General and Commissioners of National Pension Commission (PenCom).

The confirmation followed the presentation and consideration of the report of Senate Committee on Establishment and Public Service Matters at the Committee of the Whole.

The report was presented by the Vice-Chairman of the Committee, Senator Mpigi Barinada (PDP Rivers).

During his presentation, Barinaga said the committee screened and found the nominees worthy of the appointments.

He, however, said that the committee recommended that the nominee from Katsina State should be stood down because she failed to present her National Youth Service Corps certificate (N. Y.S.C) to the committee.

Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe, (PDP Abia), before the confirmation of the nominees, drew the attention of the Senate to what he considered as denial of the South East of her opportunity in the appointment.

He noted that the nominee for the position of Director- General of PenCom should have been picked from the South -East region, following the non-completion of the tenure of the former director-general, who was from the region.

Senators from North East like Ali Ndume(APC Bornu) and Aishatu Dahiru (APC, Adamawa), however. argued that it was within the prerogative of the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to appoint people to positions based on existing laws.

Abaribe’s observation notwithstanding, the Senate confirmed the following PenCom nominees :Dr. Oyindasola Olureme Oni, Chairman (Kwara, North- Central), Aisha Dahir- Umar, Director-General (Adamawa, North- East) ,Clement Oyedele Akintola as Commissioner (Ondo South -West), Ayim C. Nyerere, Commissioner (Abia, South -East) and Charles Efe Sylvester Emukowhate as Commissioner (Delta South-South).

The nomination of Hanna Musa Musawa, nominee from Katsina (North -West) was stood down by the Senate, pending when she presents her N. Y. S.C certificate.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Diri to announce cabinet list next week

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe

Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, yesterday said his cabinet nominees would be made known from next week. Diri, who gave the hint during his first meeting with the state council of traditional rulers held at their secretariat, in Yenagoa, said he was mindful of the expectation of the people concerning the constitution of his […]
News

NCDC confirms 179 new coronavirus infections

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 179 new coronavirus infections across the country. The agency recorded the new cases in 12 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). According to the breakdown, more than half of the total number of positive cases were confirmed in Lagos — the state recorded 116 […]
News

Lalong’s ex-spokesman withdraws from senatorial race

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

  Musa Pam Jos The immediate past spokesman of Governor Simon Lalong of Plateau State, Mr. Mark Longyen, has withdrawn from the Plateau South senatorial by-election primaries slated for September 5, 2020.   Longyen was among no fewer than 10 aspirants across all political divides jostling for the senate seat to replace late Senator Ig-  […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: