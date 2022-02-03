Senate confirms seven INEC Commissioners

The Senate, yesterday, confirmed seven nominees as National Commissioners and Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Those confirmed include: Mal.Mohammed Haruna (Niger – North Central, National Commissioner); Mrs May Agbamuche-Mbu (Delta – South South, National Commissioner); Ukeagu Kenneth Nnamdi (Abia – South East, National Commissioner); and Major General A. B. Alkali (Rtd) – Adamawa (North East, National Commissioner). Others were Engr. (Prof.) Rhoda H. Gumus (Bayelsa – South South, National Commissioner); Mr. Sam Olumekun (Ondo – South West, National Commissioner); and Olaniyi Olaleye Ijalaye (Ondo – South West, Resident Commissioner). The confirmation of the nominees followed the consideration of a report by the Senate Committee on INEC. Chairman of the Committee, Senator Kabiru Gaya, in his presentation, recalled that the confirmation request was made by President Muhammadu Buhari in compliance with the provision of Section 153(1)(f) of the Constitution, and pursuant to the provision of Section 154(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).
Related Articles
Osinbajo: Struggle for federation, lifelong enterprise
Vice President, Yemi Osinbajo, has described the struggle for true federation in the country as a lifelong enterprise. Osinbajo, who was represented by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Boss Mustapha, said this yesterday at the interdenominational church service for the 2021 Armed Forces Remembrance Day Celebration, which held at the […]
Kwara debunks spending N17m daily on pandemic
Ilorin Kwara State Government has refuted the allegation that it is spending the sum of N17m daily in its response to the Covid- 19 pandemic. Describing the unfounded allegation by some online publications as frivolous, reckless and outright mischief, the Special Assistant to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on New Media, Comrade Fafoluyi Olayinka Solace, said: “Such […]
Anambra guber: Igbo Elders seek demilitarisation of S’East
Ahead of the November 6 governorship election in Anambra State, the Igbo Elders Council has advised the Federal Government to scale down the security build-up in the state and the entire South-East geopolitical zone to avoid instilling fear in the hearts of eligible voters who might be scared to participate in the election. […]
