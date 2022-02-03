News

Senate confirms seven INEC Commissioners

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Senate, yesterday, confirmed seven nominees as National Commissioners and Resident Electoral Commissioner of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). Those confirmed include: Mal.Mohammed Haruna (Niger – North Central, National Commissioner); Mrs May Agbamuche-Mbu (Delta – South South, National Commissioner); Ukeagu Kenneth Nnamdi (Abia – South East, National Commissioner); and Major General A. B. Alkali (Rtd) – Adamawa (North East, National Commissioner). Others were Engr. (Prof.) Rhoda H. Gumus (Bayelsa – South South, National Commissioner); Mr. Sam Olumekun (Ondo – South West, National Commissioner); and Olaniyi Olaleye Ijalaye (Ondo – South West, Resident Commissioner). The confirmation of the nominees followed the consideration of a report by the Senate Committee on INEC. Chairman of the Committee, Senator Kabiru Gaya, in his presentation, recalled that the confirmation request was made by President Muhammadu Buhari in compliance with the provision of Section 153(1)(f) of the Constitution, and pursuant to the provision of Section 154(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

 

Our Reporters

