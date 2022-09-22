Senate confirms Shekarau’s defection to PDP

Ex-Kano State Governor Ibrahim Shekarau has defected from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The representative of Kano Central in the Senate yesterday officially told his colleagues in the National Assembly about his defection.

The lawmaker on August 29 defected along with his supporters to the PDP from the NNPP on the grounds of alleged unfair treatment by the leader and presidential candidate of the party Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso. Senate President Ahmad Lawan announced Shekarau’s defection through a letter received to that effect. Shekarau in the letter read by Lawan said that his defection from the NNPP to PDP was to carry out their political aspirations in a party well-disposed to his supporters After the announce ment, PDP senators led by Minority Leader Philip Aduda and Minority Whip Chukwuka Utazi (Enugu North), joyfully embraced Shakarau for defecting to their party.

