Senate confirms Solomon Arase as new Chairman of PSC

The Senate has confirmed the appointment of former Inspector- General of Police Solomon Arase as the Police Service Commission (PSC) chairman. The upper chamber of the National Assembly confirmed Arase on Wednesday after he passed the screening by the Senate Committee on Police Affairs headed by Senator Jika Halliru (Bauchi Central). Presenting the report during plenary, Halliru said Arase performed creditably well during the screening and proved that he has capacity to lead the PSC. After adopting the report, the Senate unanimously confirmed the former police chief ’s appointment.

President Muhammadu Buhari in a letter to the Senate on Tuesday asked the legislators to consider and screen Arase for the post of PSC Chairman. Buhari said the appointment was in accordance with the provision of Section 154 (1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended). The Senate after considering several reports of its Committee on TETFUND, seeking the establishment of tertiary institutions as well as the report of Committee on Health on legal framework to establish the Federal Medical Centre, Okigwe in Imo State, the Upper Chamber adjourned plenary till February 28, after the presidential election.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...