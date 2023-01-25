Senate confirms Solomon Arase as new PSC Chairman

The Senate, Wednesday, confirmed the appointment of the former Inspector-General of Police, Solomon Arase (rtd) as the new Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC)

The Senate confirmed Arase after he scaled through the screening hurdles by the Senate Committee on Police Affairs, headed by Senator Jika Halliru (Bauchi Central).

While presenting the report of the Committee to the Senate in plenary, Senator Halliru said that Arase performed creditable well during the screening exercise and proved that he has capacity to lead the Police Service Commission (PSC ) as it’s Chairman.

After adopting the report, the Senate unanimously confirmed the former Police IG as a substantive Chairman of Police Service Commission.

President Muhammadu Buhari had in a letter to the Senate on Tuesday, which was read on the floor of the Chamber by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, asked the Senate to consider and screen the nominee for the post of Chairman Police service Commission.

