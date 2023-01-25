News

Senate confirms Solomon Arase as new PSC Chairman

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Abuja Comment(0)

The Senate, Wednesday, confirmed the appointment of the former Inspector-General of Police, Solomon Arase (rtd) as the new Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC)
The Senate confirmed Arase after he scaled through the screening hurdles by the Senate Committee on Police Affairs, headed by Senator Jika Halliru (Bauchi Central).
While presenting the report of the Committee to the Senate in plenary, Senator Halliru said that Arase performed creditable well during the screening exercise and proved that he has capacity to lead the Police Service Commission (PSC ) as it’s Chairman.
After adopting the report, the Senate unanimously confirmed the former Police IG as a substantive Chairman of Police Service Commission.
President Muhammadu Buhari had in a letter to the Senate on Tuesday, which was read on the floor of the Chamber by the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, asked the Senate to consider and screen the nominee for the post of Chairman Police service Commission.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

PDP: Why delegates’ll vote for Tambuwal, by Campaign Council

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Tambuwal Campaign Organisation (TCO) said the achievements of the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, were his selling points to clinch the presidential ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in this weekend’s national convention. Spokesman for the campaign organisation, Prince Daniel, at a press conference in Abuja, stated that even though the number of […]
News

JUST IN: Bashir Tofa buried in Kano

Posted on Author Reporter

  The body of the former Presidential candidate of the defunct National Republican Convention (NRC) in the June 12, 1993 election, Bashir Othman Tofa, who died in the wee hours of Monday, has been buried. The burial, in conformity with the tenants of Islam, took place before a mammoth crowd in Kano. Tofa had contested […]
News

Firm presents car to ‘Watch & Win’ promo winner

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Bigi carbonated soft drink (CSD) brand of Rite Foods has rewarded the winner of its ‘Watch & Win’ promo, Amarachi Chukwuma, with a brand new car, as well as consolation prizes comprising laptop computers, Bigi products, blenders, printers and several amazing prizes to other participants, after about 12 weeks of the reward scheme. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica