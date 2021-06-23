News Top Stories

Senate confirms Yahaya as Chief of Army Staff

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

The Senate, yesterday, confirmed the appointment of Major General Faruk Yahaya as the Chief of Army Staff. His confirmation followed the consideration of the report by the Senate Joint Committee of Defence and Army. Faruk was appointed on May 27, 2021, by President Muhammadu Buhari following the death of the former Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Ibrahim Attahiru, in a plane crash which occurred in Kaduna on May 21, 2021. Before his appointment, Yahaya was the General Officer Commanding Division 1 of the Nigerian Army and Theatre Commander of the Counter Terrorism, Counter Insurgency military outfit in the North East code named Operation HADIN KAI.

While presenting the report, the Chairman of the Joint Committee, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko (APC, Sokoto North), said that the Committee was satisfied with the comprehensive and robust nature of the engagement with the nominee during his screening. According to the lawmaker, Faruk’s nomination was in line with section 217 (2abc) of the 1999 Constitution as amended and in accordance with the provision of sections 18(1) of the Armed Forces Act, Cap A20 Law of the Federation of Nigeria 2004. He disclosed that the Committee did not receive any petitions on the nominee, who was also cleared by the Department of State Services (DSS).

Wamakko said that during the screening exercise, “the nominee’s knowledge of the strategic capabilities of the Army was exhaustive and impressive.” “He showed a clear knowledge of the Army apt for a Chief of Army Staff. Despite the Army being the largest of the Armed Forces, the nominee was clear in his vision to encourage joint operational synergy with other services for success in all theatre of operations,” he said.

Senator Ali Ndume said, “Due to the nature of the appointment as part of our security apparatus, the Committee decided to do the screening in a closed session after the preliminaries. “And, therefore, I want to appeal to the Senate to expeditiously approve this confirmation so that the Chief of Army Staff can be decorated accordingly to enable him start some of the jobs he cannot do now because he is still in acting capacity.” Senator Gabriel Suswam, on his part, said given the track record of the nominee in the Nigerian Army, he is rightly equipped with the required experience to sufficiently tackle the issues of insurgency and terrorism bedeviling the country. In his remarks, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, while commending the Joint Committee of Defence and Army for a thorough job done, advocated support for the military in the fight against insecurity.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime News

Awode lifts C&S Church with 250-bed hostel, 100-bed district house

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

Efforts to tackle the challenges of offices and accommodation for members of the Cherubim & Seraphim Movement Church Worldwide (Ayo Ni O) at the Galilee Land Headquarters of the church, Orile-Igbon, Oyo State, especially during conferences and conventions, have received a boost.   This was as a well-furnished 250- bed hostel, “The Most Reverend Dr. […]
News

Edo 2020: Tambuwal, Obaseki, others call for violence-free campaigns, election

Posted on Author Cajetan Mmuta

Governor of Sokoto State and Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governors’ Forum, Alhaji Aminu Tambuwal, his Edo State counter-art and PDP candidate in the September 19 gubernatorial election, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, yesterday called on political actors in Edo State to shun violence and embrace peace in the forthcoming gubernatorial poll. That was as the […]
News

Sagay: Sack NDDC IMC now, inaugurate Governing Board

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Following the emerging large scale fraud, financial recklessness and allede incompetence of the Interim Management Committee of the NDDC, more leaders of the Niger Delta region have questioned the propriety of having the IMC in place and called for its disbandment. Giving his view on the saga, the Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica