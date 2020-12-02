Senate confirms Yakubu as INEC Chairman

The Senate, yesterday, confirmed the nomination of Prof. Mahmood Yakubu for reappointment as Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The confirmation was carried out following the presentation and consideration of the report of the Senate Committee on INEC by its Chairman, Senator Kabiru Gaya, during plenary session. President Muhammadu Buhari had on November 25, transmitted to the Senate for confirmation, the nomination of Yakubu for a second term in office.

Presenting the report, Gaya said that Yakubu proved his competence to NATIONAL | NEWS further superintendent over the nation’s electoral umpire for another term of five years, during his screening by the Committee.

“The committee found out that there was no petition against him; the nominee displayed high level of intelligence and he is a man of integrity.”

He further pointed out that the confirmation of Yakubu’s nomination for reappointment was in conformity with Section 153(1F) of the Constitution. Contributing, the Deputy President of the Senate, Omo Ovie-Agege, said: “This is the first time we are having a chairman of INEC nominated for a second term.

“President Muhammadu Buhari should be commended because he saw what the majority of Nigerians saw in the way and manner Prof. Yakubu conducted the affairs of INEC in the last five years.”

He said that the Committee by recommending Yakubu for a second term, showed that it recognised the limitations placed on INEC by the enabling law, the Electoral Act. “By this, they have come up with creative ideas on how we can sanitise the system by recommending the nominee.”

Also, Senator James Manager (PDP-Delta), described the nominee as a man who had displayed rare courage and impartiality in the conduct of elections during his first term. “I urge the nominee that he should be more cautious of the INEC staff. This is because the name he will make when re-nominated is more important than his achievements in the past.

He should do the job to leave a legacy that is more than what he had achieved.”

