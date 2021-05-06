Senate considers bill to establish Bitumen Mgt Institute

The Senate, yesterday, considered and passed for second reading, “a bill for an Act to establish the Institute of Bitumen Management to provide courses of instructions, training and research in bitumen Technology and to produce technicians and other skilled personnel required to run the industry”.

The legislation, which is being sponsored by Senator Nicholas Tofowomo (PDP, Ondo South), was passed for second reading following the consideration of the general principles of the bill during plenary. Leading debate on the bill, Tofowomo said that the establishment of the Institute had become necessary because “the bitumen in Nigeria is the largest in Africa”, explaining that the mineral resource is “found in massive quantities mainly in the South West part of the country, especially in the Tar sand of Ilubirin, Loda and Agbabu in Ondo State.” According to him, Nigeria has an estimated bitumen reserve of 42.74billion metric tonnes, saying, “Bitumen deposit extends around 120kms approximately. In Ondo South, the estimate of the amount of bitumen available for extraction is about 16billion barrels.” The lawmaker listed Seepages, outcrops of bitumen Tar sand and lower viscous bitumen as the basic concentration of the mineral in Ondo South.

