Senate considers Petroleum Industry Bill on Thursday

Posted on Author Chukwu David,

The Senate, will on Thursday this week, consider for passage into law, the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), which has been pending in the National Assembly for the last two decades.
The apex legislative Chamber had on Tuesday, received the report of the Joint Committee on Petroleum (Downstream), Petroleum (Upstream) and Gas Resources on the Petroleum Industry Bill, 2021.
The report was laid during plenary by Chairman of the Joint Committee, Senator Sabo Mohammed, who represents South-West Senatorial District on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).
After the report was laid, the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, pointed out that the report would be considered on Thursday this week.
He, therefore, mandated the Joint Committee to provide lawmakers with copies of the bill ahead of its consideration, to enable them study its content, for effective contributions.
The politician commended the Committee members for their commitment towards making the report ready for consideration and eventual passage of the bill.

