Senate constitutes Conference Committee on Electoral Act

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan has constituted a seven-man Conference Committee on the Electoral Act Amendment Bill. The committee is mandated to work with its counterpart in the House of Representatives to harmonise the positions of both chambers on the bill and produce a common draft of the legislation.

The Conference Committee, which is to be headed by the Senate Leader, Abdullah Yahaya, has representatives from the six geopolitical zones of the country.

Other members of the committee include: Sen. Kabiru Gaya (North West); Sen. Ajibola Bashir (South West); Sen. Danjuma Goje (North West ); Sen. Uche Ekwunife (South East) and Sen. Mathew Urhoghide representing the South South geopolitical zone.

The upper chamber of the National Assembly, had two months ago, passed the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2021 during which it made a controversial alteration to Section 52(3), deleting the discretionary powers of INEC to deploy electronic transmission of election results. The bill had earlier prescribed that INEC may adopt electronic voting and transmission of result processes or any other method of voting in any election it conducts as it may deem fit.

On the other hand, the lower chamber of the parliament retained the discretionary powers given to INEC in the extant law. It is this discrepancy and several others that would be harmonised before a final draft of the bill before it will be transmitted to the President for assent.

Like this: Like Loading...