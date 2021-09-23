Senate constitutes conference c’ttee on Electoral Act

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has constituted a sevenman Conference Committee on the Electoral Act Amendment Bill. Members of the committee unveiled on Wednesday are to work with the counterpart in the House of Representatives to harmonise the positions of both chambers on the bill and produce a common draft of the legislation.

The panel headed by the Senate Leader, Abdullah Yahaya, has representations from the six geopolitical zones of the country. Members of the committee are Kabiru Gaya (North-West), Ajibola Bashir (South-West), Danjuma Goje (North-West), Uche Ekwunife (South-East) and Mathew Urhoghide (South- South). The upper chamber of the National Assembly two months ago passed the Electoral Act Amendment Bill 2021 during which it made a controversial alteration to Section 52(3), deleting the discretionary powers of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to deploy electronic transmission of election results.

The bill had earlier prescribed that INEC may adopt electronic voting and transmission of results or any other method of voting in any election it conducts as it may deem fit. On the other hand, the parliament retained the discretional powers given to INEC in the extant law. It is this discrepancy and several others that would be harmonised before a final draft of the bill before it will be transmitted to the President for his assent.

