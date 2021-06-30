Senate C’ttee happy with PTAD’s measures on pension challenges

The Senate Committee on Establishment and Public Service has expressed satisfaction with the measures initiated by the Pension Transitional Arrangement Directorate (PTAD) to meet the challenges in the Nigerian pension sector. Chairman of the committee and Senator representing Kano Central Senatorial district, Senator Ibrahim Shekarau spoke yesterday while fielding questions from newsmen after a close door session at a one-week meeting involving National Assembly Committees on Pensions, as well as Budget and Appropriation and PTAD holding in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State capital. Shekarau said the committee on Establishment and Public Service initiated the stakeholders meeting to discuss with the agency in order to understand their challenges and what they are doing vis a vis their projected budget.

He said: “We have a closed-door session retreat. And we encourage this stakeholders meeting because it makes our work a lot easier. In the next couple of months, October, November, traditionally, they (PTAD) will come to present their budget, and we will be able to understand where they are coming from. The former governor of Kano State who commended the agencies handling Pension matters for the improvement recorded in recent years, however, blamed long outstanding issues in pensions on instability in government, and government policies occasioned by military intervention of the democratic process.

