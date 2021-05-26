Senate decries slow pace of N59bn mass metering programme

The upper chamber of the National Assembly, yesterday decried the slow pace adopted by agencies of government and the various electricity distribution companies (DISCOS) in the N59 billion mass metering programme, designed to end outra-geous estimated billings of electricity consumers nationwide. Chairman, Senate Committee on Power, Senator Gabriel Suswan, disclosed that despite the release of N33billion to local meter manufacturing firms by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the mass metering programme was yet to fully take off.

Suswam stated this when he led members of the Senate Committee on Power on an oversight visit to the Nigerian Electricity Management Services Agency (NEMSA), the agency saddled with the responsibilities of enforcing technical standards and regulations in the power sector. He disclosed that the sum of N59billion was set aside for the project to provide financing support to local firms to produce meters. The lawmaker described the programme as a laudable presidential initiative which must not be toyed with by the operators and regulators in the sector.

He said: “There is a seed money at the CBN which they can take at single digit for them to be able to start manufacturing meters, so that the issue of complaining of lack of meters and the issue of estimated billings will be a thing of the past

