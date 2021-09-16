News

Senate defers presentation of 2022-2024 MTEF/FSP report

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

The Senate yesterday stepped down the presentation and consideration of the report on the 2022-2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP). The decision was reached during plenary following a motion by Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, and seconded by the Minority Leader, Eyinnaya Abaribe.

Abdullahi said the report needed further legislative work by the Joint Committee on Finance; National Planning; Foreign and Local Debts; Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions; Petroleum Resources (Upstream); Downstream Petroleum Sector and Gas.

“The document needs further deliberation on, and, therefore, needs to be fine-tuned,” he said. The presentation was thereafter stepped down to allow the Joint Committee to conclude further work on the report. Meanwhile, the President of the Senate, Ah- mad Lawan, referred President Muhammadu Buhari’s request to confirm the nomination of Abdulazeez Idris King as Commissioner representing Kogi State in the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission to the Committee on National Planning. The nomination of Amaechi Nwoha as Commissioner representing the South-East in the National Assembly Service Commission was also referred to the Committee on Establishment and Public Service. The nominees are expected to appear before the relevant committees for screening and eventual confirmation by the chamber.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Okorocha to Uzodinma: Account for N125.4bn Imo funds

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi Owerri

  The crisis between Governor of Imo State, Senator Hope Uzodinma and one of his predecessors, Senator Rochas Okorocha, has degenerated. Okorocha has asked Uzodinma to account for N125.4 billion revenue accrued to the state in 2020.   This followed the submission of the report of the Commission of Inquiry into contracts awarded by the […]
News

Kolade Alabi: Let your officers obey court order, ALGON c’ttee tells IGP

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim ABUJA

The Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) has called on the Inspector-General of Police, Alkali Baba, to ask his men to obey the court order by restraining one  Kolade Alabi from parading himself as the president of the association.   The IMC also said the security agents should […]
News

COVID-19: Commissioners, journalists, police to undergo test

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI

    C ommissioners and other top government officials in Ebonyi State have embarked on voluntary testing to ascertain their coronavirus pandemic status.   Also, some media practitioners and men of the state police command as well as other security officials in the state have also done same.     The voluntary testing was a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica