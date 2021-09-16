Senate defers presentation of 2022-2024 MTEF/FSP report

The Senate yesterday stepped down the presentation and consideration of the report on the 2022-2024 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP). The decision was reached during plenary following a motion by Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi, and seconded by the Minority Leader, Eyinnaya Abaribe.

Abdullahi said the report needed further legislative work by the Joint Committee on Finance; National Planning; Foreign and Local Debts; Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions; Petroleum Resources (Upstream); Downstream Petroleum Sector and Gas.

“The document needs further deliberation on, and, therefore, needs to be fine-tuned,” he said. The presentation was thereafter stepped down to allow the Joint Committee to conclude further work on the report. Meanwhile, the President of the Senate, Ah- mad Lawan, referred President Muhammadu Buhari’s request to confirm the nomination of Abdulazeez Idris King as Commissioner representing Kogi State in the Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission to the Committee on National Planning. The nomination of Amaechi Nwoha as Commissioner representing the South-East in the National Assembly Service Commission was also referred to the Committee on Establishment and Public Service. The nominees are expected to appear before the relevant committees for screening and eventual confirmation by the chamber.

Like this: Like Loading...