Senate demands status report on Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta Expressway

The Senate, yesterday, mandated its Committees on Works and FERMA to request for the status report of FERMA and the Federal Ministry of Works on the various budgetary allocations for repairs, maintenance of Lagos-Ota-Abeokuta Expressway.

The request followed a motion by Senator Solomon Adeola (APC, Lagos West) on the “Urgent Need for Palliative Repairs and Total Reconstruction of Lagos- Ota-Abeokuta”, which was co-sponsored by nine other senators. The Senate also urged the Federal Ministry of Works and FERMA to put in motion machinery to temporarily rehabilitate the express road pending its total reconstruction to reduce the hardship and suffering of the people as well as to include further funding for the reconstruction of the road in the 2022 Appropriation Act.

Presenting his motion, Adeola informed the Senate that vast stretches of the road from Surulere through Mushin, Oshodi, Agege Motor Road, Alagbado in Lagos State to Ota, Ifo, Papalanto, Ewekoro, Itori, Wasimi, Obada-Oko and Abeokuta, had totally collapsed.

He lamented that there was no sign for palliatives repairs, rehabilitation or reconstruction from government agencies charged with the responsibility of road maintenance. The lawmaker, who is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, further noted that the road was of vital importance not only to Lagos and Ogun states but to Nigeria as whole as it leads to the foremost Nigeria industrialandmanufacturinghub. He mentioned some of the industries and institutions located within the affected areas to include: Dangote Cement Industry, Ibeshe, Lafarge Cement Industry, Ewekoro, Dufil Foods, makers of Indomie Noodles, Nestle, and Honda as well as such educational institutions as the Covenant University, Bell University and Winner’s Chapel Church, all in Ota.

