Senate denies plans to pass Social Media Bill

The upper chamber of the National Assembly has denied an allegation that it was planning to pass the Social Media Regulation Bill after its rejection by Nigerians. Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Publicity, Senator Ajibola Basiru who made the denial yesterday on behalf of the red chamber, described the report by an online news platform on the issue as falsehood concocted by the medium to ridicule and tarnish the image of the Senate.

 

Basiru said the report was yet another example of irresponsibility taken too far as there has not been any recommendation for passage of the bill by the Senate. He said that by deliberately publishing falsehood, the online news platform has not only done no good to the nation but has also shot itself down as, according to him, its recklessness and incredulity would always speak against it.

 

“The Senate wishes that Nigerians will be circumspect, shunning gullibility which makes them to lap up those invidious write ups and begin to comment on non-existent issues.

 

“If some people have chosen the path of perfidy wanting to bring the nation and its sacred institutions down, Nigerians must be wary and unwilling to be led by those to believing the false fabrication.

 

“It should be a common knowledge by all that the Senate conducts its sittings in the open and matters for consideration are well laid out and therefore, would not require anyone’s investigation to ‘dig’ out what the Senate would do,” he said.

 

Basiru explained that the bill could not have been ready for passage because the relevant committee of the Senate was yet to submit its report for the bill to be passed at all or surreptitiously as claimed by the said news organisation.

