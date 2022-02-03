News

Senate Deputy Minority Leader, Bwacha, dumps PDP

Senate Deputy Minority Leader, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha has dumped the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Senator Bwacha joined the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and was welcomed into the party by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Bwacha was welcomed into the APC by President Buhari at the State House in Abuja on Thursday.

He was led to the State House by the Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, who is the Chairman of the APC Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC).

Senator Bwacha represents Taraba South Senatorial District of Taraba State in the Senate.

 



