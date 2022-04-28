Senate Deputy Minority Whip defects to APC

The Deputy Minority Whip of the Senate, Senator Ibrahim Danbaba, yesterday defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Danbaba announced his defection in a letter to Senate President Ahmad Lawan.

The lawmaker, who represents Sokoto South, was nominated by the PDP on July 15, 2021, for the position of Deputy Minority Whip, following the defection of Senator Sahabi Ya’u, representing Zamfara North, from the PDP to the APC. Danbaba’s defection brings the total number of APC Senators in the apex legislative Assembly to 71, and PDP 37. In his letter, he said he decided to leave the PDP because of the crisis in the party at the zonal level. Attempts by Senators Philip Aduda (PDP, FCT) Uche Ekwunife (PDP, Anambra Central) to rely on point orders to stop Danbaba’s defection were unsuccessful as Lawan ruled them out of order. Ekwunife, while relying on the provisions of Section 68(g) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), requested that Danbaba’s seat be declared vacant.

