News

Senate Deputy Minority Whip defects to APC

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

The Deputy Minority Whip of the Senate, Senator Ibrahim Danbaba, yesterday defected from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC). Danbaba announced his defection in a letter to Senate President Ahmad Lawan.

The lawmaker, who represents Sokoto South, was nominated by the PDP on July 15, 2021, for the position of Deputy Minority Whip, following the defection of Senator Sahabi Ya’u, representing Zamfara North, from the PDP to the APC. Danbaba’s defection brings the total number of APC Senators in the apex legislative Assembly to 71, and PDP 37. In his letter, he said he decided to leave the PDP because of the crisis in the party at the zonal level. Attempts by Senators Philip Aduda (PDP, FCT) Uche Ekwunife (PDP, Anambra Central) to rely on point orders to stop Danbaba’s defection were unsuccessful as Lawan ruled them out of order. Ekwunife, while relying on the provisions of Section 68(g) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), requested that Danbaba’s seat be declared vacant.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Adamawa, UNICEF construct, rehabilitate 165 classrooms

Posted on Author Clement Ekong

Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, yesterday laid the foundation for the construction and rehabilitation of 165 classrooms in 80 schools across Fufore and Guyuk Local Government Areas of the state. The breakdown for Fufore included the construction and rehabilitation of 40 blocks of 80 classrooms and one parameter fence of 256 metres. Speaking at […]
News

Ozigbo salutes Nigerian women, says they deserve better

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Valentine Ozigbo, the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate in the November 2021 Anambra governorship election, has described women as “the strongest creation of the Almighty”. In a statement to mark this year’s International Women’s Day, the politician urged the women folk to continue being strong and blooming.   He noted that the Nigerian women were […]
News

FG: £4.2m Ibori loot will fund 2nd Niger bridge, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Federal Government says the £4.2m loot recovered from James Ibori, former governor of Delta State, will be used to fund three infrastructural projects including the second Niger bridge. Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF), Abubakar Malami, listed the two other projects as the Lagos–Ibadan and Abuja–Kano expressways. The government had earlier deployed $321 million […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica