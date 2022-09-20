Senate directs Police, DSS to probe bloody attack on Ubah’s convoy

The Senate, Tuesday, mandated the Nigerian Police; Department of State Services (DSS) and other relevant security agencies to carry out a comprehensive investigation into the bloody attack on the convoy of the Senator representing Anambra South Senatorial District, Ifeanyi Ubah, with a view to arresting and prosecuting the perpetrators.

Ubah’s convoy was attacked by yet to be identified gunmen on September 11, at Enugwu-Ukwu community in Njikoka Local Government Area in Anambra State, leading to the death of some of his security and political aides.

The Senate also mandated the Police, DSS and other relevant security agencies to report findings back to the Senate Committee on National Security and Intelligence as well as the Senate Committee on Police Affairs within two weeks.

The apex legislative Chamber made the resolutions following the adoption of a motion by Senator Uche Ekwunife (PDP Anambra Central), who noted with deep concern the attack on Senator Ubah’s convoy on Sunday, September 11, 2022 at Enugu-Ukwu, Anambra State by gunmen suspected to be hired assassins.

She lamented that the attack on the Young Progressives Party (YPP) Senator led to the gruesome killing of two of his long serving personal aides and two mobile police personnel by the gunmen.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...