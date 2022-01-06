News

Senate discovers $679.4m unremitted fund by BPE

Posted on Author Chukwu David Comment(0)

The Senate has unravelledhow the Bureau of Public Enterprise (BPE) failed to remit $679.4 million derived from the concession of various ports granted to 23 companies under Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) for 10 years. The discovery was made by the Senate Public Accounts Committee headed by SenatorMatthewUrhoghide, which is currently considering the report of the Auditor- General of the Federation. According to the query by AuGF, 23 companies were granted concessional rent at various ports under the NPA for 10 years and above, associated yearly rent of $679.4 million payable to NPA as at December 31.

However, there was no evidence to show that $679 million was collected as at when due and remitted to the Consolidated Revenue Fund. Meanwhile, theBureauof Public Enterprise in its written response to the Committee, explained that the concession transactions were done in 2005 and the concession agreement executed clearly showed that BPE was only a confirming party while the primary parties to the concessions were the NPA. BPE explained further that the responsibility for such collection was that of NPA and not its own. It said: “Having midwifed the concession transactions.

The BPE collected some of the remittance to the NPA. The NPA has since acknowledged the transfer made regarding the rentals received on its behalf by the Bureau. “Revenue accruing on the Ports concession have, beyond 2008, been paid directly to ‘Landlord’, NPA and not the BPE as the OAuGF report appears to allege. We are therefore unaware of the $679.4 million.” The AuGF query reads: “Twenty-three (23) companies were granted concessional rent of various ports under Nigerian Ports Authority for 10 years and above with associated yearly rent of $679,403,172.00 (Six hundred and seventy-nine million, four hundred and three thousand one hundred and seventy-two dollars) payable to NPA as at 31st December,

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Ex-perm sec sues Akeredolu’s Commissioner-nominee

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A retired Permanent Secretary, Prince Ade Okiki has dragged the Ondo State government and the State House of Assembly to court over the nomination of Chief Olayato Aribo as a Commissioner-designate by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu. In the suit with No AK/224/2021 filed on November 24 filed on behalf of the community leader by his counsel, […]
News Top Stories

NSIA to invest N100bn on COVID-19 vaccines, others, says Orji

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

The Managing Director of the Nigerian Sovereign Investments Authority (NSIA), Uche Orji, has said that the organisation has perfected the plans to invest $200 million (about N100 billion) in local production of COVID-19 vaccines and other health infrastructures across the country.   The NSIA boss made this disclosure Thursday in an interaction with State House […]
News

Buhari salutes honest Nigerian in Japan

Posted on Author Reporter

  President Muhmmadu Buhari has charged Nigerians, home and abroad, especially youths, to learn the good example led by a Nigerian doctorate student in Japan, Mr Ikenna Nweke. Nweke, working on his doctoral programme at the University of Tsukuba in Japan, returned a lost wallet loaded with a huge sum to the Japanese authorities. He […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica