Senate disregards own rule, confirms Onochie, 12 others as NDDC Chair, members

The Senate Tuesday, disregarded its Standing Orders and confirmed the Special Assistant to the President on New Media, Mrs Lauretta Onochie, as the Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The Senate Standing Orders 2015 (as amended), stipulates that if two out of three Senators representing a state, rejects any nomination for appointment by Mr. President, the Senate should put the screening and confirmation of the person on hold or outrightly reject.

However, the Senate ignored this and confirmed Onochie and Engr. Charles Ogunmola, notwithstanding that the three Senators from Ondo State rejected Ogunmola’s nomination just as protests greeted Onochie’s appointment.

The two appointees are said not have come from the oil producing areas of their respective states as specified by Section 12(1) of the NDDC Act.

 

 

