News

Senate effects minor reshuffle of Standing C’ttees

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Abuja Comment(0)

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, Tuesday, announced minor changes to the chairmanship of the Senate Standing Committees.

Accordingly, the former Senate Leader, Senator Abdullahi Yahaya (PDP, Kebbi North) is now the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture and Rural development.

Also, Senator Smart Adeyemi (APC Kogi West), who was the former Chairman of the Committee on Aviation, has been moved to the Committee on Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as its Chairman.

Meanwhile, Senator Biodun Olujimi (PDP Ekiti South) formerly with the Committee on Diaspora and Inter – Governmental Agencies was assigned to Chair the Committee on Aviation.

Similarly, the former Deputy Minority Leader, Senator Ibrahim Danbatta is to head the Committee on Security and Intelligence while Senator Michael Nnachi (PDP Ebonyi South) is now the Chairman Senate Committee on Diaspora and Inter – Governmental Agencies.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Travellers take to the air as flights resume

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

FAAN warns passengers of delay at airports Nigeria will today open its airports, particularly the Murtala Muhammed Air-port, Lagos and the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja to travellers as domestic flights resume operations after the lockdown occasioned by coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Airlines said they are ex-cited that they will be receiving passengers today after the […]
News Top Stories

Force headquarters announces fresh appointments

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

Following existing vacuum within the management and operational levels of the Police, the Inspector-General (IG), Mr. Usman Baba, has ordered the posting of Assistant Inspector-General of Police, AIG Bala Senchi, as Acting DIG, Department of Operations,   Force Headquarters, Abuja, and DIG representing North-West Geo-political zone. Acting Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, […]
News

Ex-Guber Candidate to Obaseki: Tackle rising insecurity now

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

The former Edo State governorship candidate under the platform of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the 2020 governorship election, Mabel Oboh, yesterday tasked the state Governor, Godwin Obaseki, to rise up to the challenge and secure the lives and property of the people of Esan land from the incessant attacks by herdsmen. She made […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica