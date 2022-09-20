Senate effects minor reshuffle of Standing C’ttees

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, Tuesday, announced minor changes to the chairmanship of the Senate Standing Committees.

Accordingly, the former Senate Leader, Senator Abdullahi Yahaya (PDP, Kebbi North) is now the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Agriculture and Rural development.

Also, Senator Smart Adeyemi (APC Kogi West), who was the former Chairman of the Committee on Aviation, has been moved to the Committee on Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as its Chairman.

Meanwhile, Senator Biodun Olujimi (PDP Ekiti South) formerly with the Committee on Diaspora and Inter – Governmental Agencies was assigned to Chair the Committee on Aviation.

Similarly, the former Deputy Minority Leader, Senator Ibrahim Danbatta is to head the Committee on Security and Intelligence while Senator Michael Nnachi (PDP Ebonyi South) is now the Chairman Senate Committee on Diaspora and Inter – Governmental Agencies.

