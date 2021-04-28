Senate empowers AMCON to seize debtors’ assets

The Senate, on Wednesday, passed the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) Amendment Bill, empowering the agency to seize debtors’ assets on failing to redeem their debts.

The passage of the bill followed the consideration of the report of the Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions.

The passed amendment bill among other things, empowered AMCON to take possession, manage or sell all properties traced to debtors, whether or not such assets or properties were used as security/collateral for obtaining the loan in particular.

The bill also empowers the Corporation to access the Special Tribunal established by the BOFIA, 2020 for dealing with financial related matters.

Presenting the report, the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Uba Sani (APC, Kaduna Central), noted that, while working on the bill, the Committee engaged AMCON, Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning; Central Bank of Nigeria and Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).

He said that the stakeholders in their submissions pushed for AMCON to be empowered to take possession, manage, foreclose or sell, transfer, assign or otherwise of property used as security for eligible bank assets among others.

