News

Senate empowers AMCON to seize debtors’ assets

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Comment(0)

The Senate, on Wednesday, passed the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) Amendment Bill, empowering the agency to seize debtors’ assets on failing to redeem their debts.
The passage of the bill followed the consideration of the report of the Committee on Banking, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions.
The passed amendment bill among other things, empowered AMCON to take possession, manage or sell all properties traced to debtors, whether or not such assets or properties were used as security/collateral for obtaining the loan in particular.
The bill also empowers the Corporation to access the Special Tribunal established by the BOFIA, 2020 for dealing with financial related matters.
Presenting the report, the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Uba Sani (APC, Kaduna Central), noted that, while working on the bill, the Committee engaged AMCON, Federal Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning; Central Bank of Nigeria and Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC).
He said that the stakeholders in their submissions pushed for AMCON to be empowered to take possession, manage, foreclose or sell, transfer, assign or otherwise of property used as security for eligible bank assets among others.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

LACVIS: Automotive testing policy is brainchild of Lagos govt

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Lagos Computerised Vehicle Inspection Service (LACVIS), has said one of its focal points is to ensure that the transportation industry enhances motorists’ desire to actualise its automotive testing to determine the road worthiness of vehicles and in Nigeria. The agency noted that the move is remarkable since it will allow for vehicle testing for […]
News

FHQ: Two officers, 4 gunmen killed in Abia station attack

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

…says 200 armed men invaded station The Force Headquarters (FHQ), yesterday, said two police officers were killed during a violent attack on a police station in Abayi, Osisioma Ngwa Local Government Area of Abia State on Tuesday by suspected gunmen. It, however, noted that four of the attackers were neutralised, even as eight others were […]
News

‘How I got healed of stroke’

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Tope Shoola As health issues continue to ravage the whole world, a Port Harcourt-based businesswoman, Alhaja Alima Muhammed, an indigene of Kogi State, has narrated how she came down with stroke since 2019 but was healed through traditional medicine.   She stated that contrary to perceptions in some quarters, her experience has rekindled her confidence […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica