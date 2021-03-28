News Top Stories

Senate erred on Armed Forces Commission bill –Ikponmwen

Onwuka Nzeshi Abuja

 

A security strategist and former Provost Marshall of the Nigeria Army, Brig. Gen. Idada Ikponmwen, (rtd) has lambasted the upper chamber of the National Assembly over its recent decision to shut down a bill seeking to establish an Armed Forces Service Commission.

 

The bill, sponsored by the Minority Leader, Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe, was prematurely taken down at the second reading stage after some members of the Senate kicked against it on the premise that issues of regulation, promotion and deployment in the Nigeria Army were the exclusive prerogative of the President and Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces of the country.

 

Ikponmwen, who is also a lawyer, faulted the decision and accused the parliament of shying away from its constitutional duties in the area of making laws to regulate the conduct and operations of the military.

 

In an exclusive interview with Sunday Telegraph, he said that though Section 218 (1) of the Constitution gave enormous discretionary powers to the President over the military, the same constitution also gave the National Assembly powers to make laws to regulate those executive powers and prevent the President from abusing them.

 

Ikponmwen argued that by their refusal to make the required laws to guide the executive in handling the affairs of the military, the National Assembly has paved the way for dictatorship, no matter how pious or benevolent a President might be.

 

“Why has the National Assembly failed all along to propose bills and enact laws in all these areas since the return to democracy in 1979 and particularly since our return to same Constitutional Government in 1999?

 

The answer, in my view, is that many of our legislators believe that by reason of being the C-in-C, the President has unfettered and exclusive powers over the affairs of the military. It is no wonder therefore that such members stifle any effort to raise any bill likely to interfere with the President’s presumed absolute powers over the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

 

This attitude undoubtedly, negates Constitutional government. “We are undoubtedly in a country characterized by pluralism, arising from our different ethnic, religious and cultural backgrounds, which have over the years been manipulated by some of our political leaders to suit their own political interests.

 

“The issues of high level of ‘hate’ and mutual distrust among the different groups that constitute our otherwise cherished country, which stems from manifest and visible lopsided sharing of powerful and lucrative political positions in government in recent times, contributed in no small measure to the problems facing our country.

 

Many opinion leaders have said that this country has never been as sharply divided as it is today.

 

All of these issues put together have negative effect on the Armed Forces of our country which now requires a radical approach and thus necessitates the establishment of an Armed Forces Standing Commission,” he said.

