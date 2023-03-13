Senate: Ex-govs continue to hold the ace

FELIX NWANERI reports on the continued dominance of former and serving governors in senatorial elections since 2007, when the first set of outgoing-governors were elected to the upper legislative chamber of the National Assembly after serving out two terms as chief executives in the states

Today’s generation of young people is the largest the world has ever known in modern history as half of global population is under 30. However, despite this youth population, about 73 per cent of countries restrict young people from running for offices even though they can vote. This, notwithstanding, there is growing discontent for old politicians, which seems to be driving the wave of youthful energy across the world, and perhaps, explains why some countries recently elected leaders under the age of 40. Many have reasoned that this trend seems to have spurred the feeling among several Nigerian youths, who believe that new approaches are needed to solve the country’s numerous problems.

The youth, who insist that less emphasis should be put on age and experience, have continued to cite examples of Sebastian Kurz, who was elected to power in Austria at the age of 31 after serving as the country’s youngest-ever foreign minister and hosted negotiations on the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. Other examples cited were Ireland’s Prime Minister Leo Varadkar, who before Kurz was Europe’s youngest leader, as well as Emanuel Macron, France’s youngest ever president elected at the age of 39. Besides this, the rise in use of social media, which has changed the dynamics of politics and made it less predictable, has equally contributed to the renewed interest in politics among Nigerian youths.

Though this enthusiasm propelled a number of youths to contest for elective positions in this year’s general election, the political space still seems not open for the younger generation given the outcome of the February 25 presidential and National Assembly elections. The general polls would be concluded this weekend as the governorship and state Houses of Assembly elections earlier scheduled for March 11, were shifted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to make for adequate timing to reconfigure the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) ahead of the polls.

However, as Nigerians head to polls on Saturday to elect those who will take charge of governance at the state level, there is no doubt that both houses of the 10th National Assembly would be dominated by politicians, who ushered in the current Fourth Republic in 1999 going by the list of senators and members of House of Representatives-elect published by the electoral commission. While many have reasoned that there is no disputing the fact that experience cannot be dismissed in any human endeavour, but the belief in some political quarters is that most politicians, who have been at the helm of affairs in the last two decades have over stayed their welcome. Among those who hold this conviction, is a renowned professor of Political Economy and former presidential candidate, Pat Utomi, who is of the view that politicians, who spend more than 12 years in public offices are “social parasites.”

“I despise people who live on politics. I think that people who make a career in life based on politics are doing society a disservice. I have said that nobody should hold public office for more than 12 consecutive years. You go from a commissioner to the governor, senator; you are a social parasite.

“You should come out of your hard work, make a difference for four to eight years and go back to what you do. If it’s not like that for you, you are a parasite to society. The characters making it difficult to make progress are social parasites, who call themselves politicians,” the Second Republic presidential adviser said. But, there is another political school of thought, which believes that though experience counts not only in politics, but governance, the fear of precipitous loss in stature after attainment of great heights in politics and governance, either by one’s own doing or as a result of circumstances, explains why members of the political class usually cling to power in one or the other. This, perhaps, is the reason why the legislature, particularly the Senate and the Federal Executive Council (FEC) have become a nest for former governors.

The trend which started, when the class of 1999-2007 set of governors left office after serving the constitutionally allowed two terms of four years each, is gradually turning to a norm in the polity. In the present 9th Senate, for instance, 16 former governors are in the upper legislative chamber. They are Ibikunle Amosun (Ogun), Rochas Okorocha (Imo), Ibrahim Geidam (Yobe), Kashim Shettima (Borno), Tanko Al Makura (Nasarawa), Orji Uzor Kalu (Abia), Sam Egwu (Ebonyi), Theodore Orji (Abia),Chimaraoke Nnamani (Enugu), Danjuma Goje (Gombe), Adamu Aliero (Kebbi), Kabiru Gaya (Kano), Ibrahim Shekarau (Kano), Gabriel Suswam (Benue), Aliyu Wamakko (Sokoto) and Seriake Dickson (Bayelsa). Those serving in the 43-man federal cabinet are Babatunde Fashola (Lagos), George Akume (Benue), Rauf Aregbesola (Osun), Niyi Adebayo (Ekiti), Chris Ngige (Anambra) and Timipre Sylva (Bayelsa) The trio of Ogbonnaya Onu (Abia), Rotimi Amaechi (Rivers) and Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom), who were also members of the federal cabinet, resigned in May last year to contest for the presidential ticket of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), which they lost to the Asiwaju Bola Tinubu (now President-elect). For the 10th Senate, 12 exgovernors would be among the 109 members of the Red Chamber, who would be inaugurated in June as nine former and two out-going governors have been declared senators-elect. They are Danjuma Goje (Gombe), Orji Uzor Kalu (Abia), Seriake Dickson (Bayelsa), Godswill Akpabio (Akwa Ibom), Ibrahim Dankwambo (Gombe), Adamu Aliero (Kebbi), Ibrahim Gaidam (Yobe), Abdulaziz Yari (Zamfara), Gbenga Daniel (Ogun), Adams Oshiomhole (Edo), Dave Umahi (Ebonyi and Sani Bello (Niger). Three others, Chimaroke Nnamani (Enugu), Aliyu Wamakko (Sokoto) and the incumbent governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal will know their fate this weekend after supplementary elections in their respective senatorial districts. Interestingly, the 10th Senate would have witnessed more exgovernors if the bid by seven outgoing-governors – Atiku Bagudu (Kebbi), Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Simon Lalong (Plateau), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Darius Ishaku Taraba and Ben Ayade (Cross River) – did not hit the rocks.

Adamu Aliero

Aliero has been in the political terrain since the beginning of the present Fourth Republic. He governed Kebbi State between 1999 and 2007 on the platform of the then All Peoples Party (APP), which later transformed to All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP). He later defected to PDP and represented Kebbi Central in the Senate between June 2007 and December 17, 2008, when he was appointed Minister of the Federal Capital Territory by then President Umaru Yar’Adua. Aliero left office as minister on March 17, 2010, when then Acting President Goodluck Jonathan dissolved the cabinet. He, however, returned to the Senate in 2015 and was reelected for the third time in the recent 2019 elections. He is going to the Red Chamber for the fourth time having scaled the hurdle posed by the ambition of the incumbent governor of his state, Atiku Bagudu. Aliero was forced to leave the APC for PDP, when Bagudu secured the party’s ticket for the Kebbi Central senatorial election, but it turned out that Aliero would triumph at the polls. He polled 126,588 votes against the governor’s 92,389 votes to clinch the Kebbi Central seat in the 10th Senate.

Danjuma Goje

Goje who is returning to the Senate for the fourth time, served as governor of Gombe State on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) between 2003 and 2011. He had before then served as Minister of State, Power and Steel from 1999 to 2001 under then President Olusegun Obasanjo. On leaving office in 2011, he headed for the Senate, having won election on the platform of the PDP to represent Gombe Central Senatorial District. He was re-elected in 2015 and 2019 on the platform of APC having left the PDP. Ahead of the inauguration of the 9th Senate, Goje bided for the Senate presidency but stepped down for Senator Ahmad Lawan after meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari. The former Gombe governor, who is presently chairman of the Senate Marine Transport Committee, made it for the fourth term in the Red Chamber, following his victory over the candidate of the PDP, Aliyu Abubakar. Goje polled 102,916 votes against Abubakar’s 37,870 votes, while Bibikir Muhammad of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), secured 1,155 votes in the Gombe Central senatorial election.

Orji Uzor Kalu

The accompli shed businessman, served as governor of Abia State between 1999 and 2007. Prior to his election as governor, he served as the chairman of the Borno Water Board and the chairman of the Cooperative and Commerce Bank Limited. On leaving office as governor, Kalu left the PDP on which he was elected for two terms and formed the Progressive Peoples Alliance (PPA) on which he contested the 2007 presidential election. Although Kalu won a senatorial seat to represent Abia North in the 2019 elections, his membership of the 9th Senate, where he is presently the Chief Whip, is not his first time in the federal legislature. He was a member of the House of Representatives between 1992 and 1993 in the aborted Third Republic. The former Abia governor is going to Senate for the second time, having been declared the winner of Abia North Senatorial District on the platform of the APC. He scored 30,805 votes to defeat Nnamdi Iroh of Labour Party who got 27,540 votes. Kalu’s arch rival in the 2019 polls, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa of the PDP polled 15,175 votes to place third. Already, Kalu is being tipped to lead the 10th Senate. Kalu is said to be a loyal party man. He is also believed that he has the required legislative and executive experience to pilot the affairs of the Red Chamber.

Ibrahim Gaidam

An accountant turned politician, Gaidam worked in several government ministries in the old Borno State and later Yobe State before he ventured into politics, when he was appointed as commissioner for Youths and Sports in 1995 and later as Commissioner of Commerce and Industry. After his stint as commissioner, he returned to the civil service.

He served as a director in the Yobe State Ministry of Finance Ministry, and later as permanent secretary in various other ministries between 1997 and 2007. He was elected deputy governor of the state on the platform of the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) in 2007, but became governor on January 27, 2009, following the death of Governor Mamman Bello Ali.

After serving out Ali’s term, Gaidam contested and won the 2011 governorship election and was re-elected for a second term in the 2015 elections. This means that he spent 10 years as governor by the time he bowed out in 2019. However, Gaidam was not done with public office after leaving office as governor. He contested and won a senatorial election in the 2019 elections to represent Yobe East Senatorial District. He was re-elected for second term on February 25 after polling 61,614 votes to defeat Koloma Aji of the PDP, who polled 37,381 votes.

Godswill Akpabio

A lawyer turned politician, Akpabio was in the private sector for many years before he was appointed as Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Petroleum and Natural Resources by the then Governor Obong Victor Attah in 2002. He later served as Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs as well as that of Lands and Housing.

In 2006, he declared his intention to run for Akwa Ibom State governorship and defeated 57 other aspirants to emerge the PDP candidate in the state. He went ahead to win the main election and was re-elected for a second term in 2011. In 2015, Akpabio joined the league of ex-governors in the Senate. He represented Akwa Ibom North West Senatorial District and against all odds as a first timer, he became the Senate Minority Leader.

He resigned the position in August 2018 upon his defection to APC ahead of the 2019 polls. He lost his re-election bid to a former deputy governor of the state, Dr. Chris Ekpenyong, who won the poll on the platform of the PDP. President Muhammadu Buhari, however, appointed him as Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, a position he relinquished in May 2021 to contest for the APC presidential ticket.

Akpabio later settled for the party’s senatorial ticket after stepping down for the eventual winner, Tinubu. His senatorial bid was rocked by controversy over issues that arose after the primary election, which was later settled by the Supreme Court. With the apex court clearing the coast for him to the contest the poll, the former governor was declared winner of the Akwa Ibom North West senatorial election. He polled 115,401 votes to defeat his closest rival, Emmanuel Enoidem of the PDP, who had 69,838 votes. Abdul’aziz Yari Yari began his political career in 1999, when he served as Secretary of the then All Peoples Party (ANPP) in Zamfara State, a position he held till 2003, when he was elected chairman of the party in the state.

He later rose to the position of ANPP National Financial Secretary and served till 2007, when he was elected as a member of the House of Representatives, representing Anka/Talata Mafara Federal Constituency (2007-2011). He was elected governor of Zamfara State in 2011 on the platform of ANPP and was reelected for a second term in 2015 on the platform of the APC. He also served as chairman of Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) between 2015 and 2019.

As his term of office as governor of Zamfara State drew to a close Yari ran for the Zamfara West senate seat and won with a very wide margin but his election and other APC candidates in the state in the 2019 election were nullified by the Supreme Court on the ground that they were not validly nominated through party primaries. While the 2019 experience was a bitter one, Yari has realized his senatorial ambition. He polled 147,346 votes to defeat the candidate of the PDP, Bello Fagon, who scored 58,832 votes in the February 25 National Assembly elections.

Seriake Dickson

Dickson has been in the thick of politics even before the advent of the Fourth Republic in 1999 but his first shot in the Fourth Republic was his election as the state chairman of the Alliance for Democracy (AD), a position he held between 1999 and 2000. Afterwards, he was elected National Legal Adviser of the party (2000-2002). Despite his political leaning, the then Bayelsa State governor, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan, appointed Dickson as the state’s Attorney- General and Commissioner for Justice in 2006. Since then, there is no looking back for Dickson as he was elected to the House of Representatives in 2007 to represent Sagbama/ Ekeremor Federal Constituency of Bayelsa State. He was reelected in April 2011 for a second term. Dickson assumed office as governor of Bayelsa State on February 14, 2012 after and served for two terms. On leaving office in February 2020, he contested and won the Bayelsa West senatorial bye election and was sworn in as senator on December 15, 2020 to replace Senator Ewhrudjakpo Lawrence (incumbent deputy of Bayelsa State) in the 9th Senate. He secured a second term in the Red Chamber with his victory in the recent senatorial election. The former Bayelsa governor scored 27,231 votes to defeat Ayakpo Danyegha, the candidate of the APC.

Adams Oshiomhole

The former labour leader served as governor of Edo State for two terms between 2008 and 2016.] Two years after leaving office (June 2018), he was elected as the National Chairman of the APC. He, however, left office in June 2020 after the Court of Appeal affirmed his suspension from the party. Ahead of the general election, Oshiomhole contested and won the APC senatorial primary for Edo North. He went ahead to poll 107,110 votes to defeat incumbent Senator Francis Alimikhena of the PDP, who scored 55,344 votes in the February 25 National Assembly elections to join the league of ex-governors heading to the 10th Senate.

Gbenga Daniel

The former of governor of Ogun State, who was the candidate of the APC the February 25 National Assembly elections emerged as senatorelect for Ogun East Senatorial District after polling 115,147 votes to defeat other candidates in the contest. Daniel won in all the nine local government areas of Ogun East, defeating the PDP which came second with 58,708 votes and the Labour Party that had 13,061 votes. Like Oshiomhole, it is Daniel’s first time in the Senate.

Dave Umahi

The Ebonyi State governor settled for a senatorial election after his failed bid to secure the presidential ticket of the APC. Umahi’s younger brother, Austin, had emerged as winner of the APC ticket for Ebonyi South senatorial election but he gave up the ticket as expected. This paved the way for a rescheduled shadow poll, which the governor won. And as many political watchers predicted that a senatorial seat would be a given for Umahi if he decides to join the league of ex-governors in the Senate, the goodwill the governor enjoys among his people was enough to see him through in the senatorial election. The Ebonyi governor was declared senator-elect for Ebonyi South Senatorial District after the polls penultimate weekend. He scored 28,378 votes to defeat his closest rival, Linus Okorie of LP, who scored 25,496 votes.

Sani Bello

The Niger State governor initially appeared undecided over his next political move during the build-up to the general election. Even when some campaign posters linked him to the presidential contest, he disassociated himself from them and joined the ranks of those who rooted for the APC presidential ticket to be ceded to the South. However, his support was not without a caveat. He said anyone aspiring to become the next president should be ready to meet the people of North Central geopolitical zone and tell them what he has for the zone.

He was then of the view that the zone has been shortchanged since the return of democracy in 1999, despite playing major role to those that have emerged as presidents irrespective of their political affiliation. While some opined then that Bello was positioning himself as a kingmaker, many said a senatorial seat is likely to be his fall back plan. This played out with Bello’s defeat of incumbent Senator Aliyu Sabi to clinch the APC ticket for Niger North Senatorial District seat. As expected. the governor secured a seat in the 10th Senate by defeating Shehu Muhammad Abdullahi of the PDP. He polled 100,197 votes against Abdullahi’s 88,153 votes, while Ibrahim Wali of New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), scored 13,886 votes.

