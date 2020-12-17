Senate extends execution of 2020 budget to March 31

…holds special session for passage of 2021 budget Monday

The Senate has extended the implementation of 2020 capital budget to March 31, 2021, after amending the 2020 Appropriation Act that stipulated that implementation of the budget would last from 1st January, 2020 to December 31, 2020. The Senate also postponed the consideration and passage of the 2021 Appropriation Bill till Monday next week, to allow the Appropriation Committee include a late request for additional expenditures from the Executive arm of government.

The apex legislative chamber explained that the extension of the implementation period was to allow for full execution of capital projects captured in the 2020 Appropriation Bill. Leader of the Senate, Abdullahi Yahaya (APC, Kebbi North) had introduced a Bill for an Act to amend the Appropriation Act 2020 in order to extend the implementation period from the December 31, 2020 and led debate for the second reading of the Bill. However, in order to amend the Appropriation Bill to give legal backing for extension of implementation of the Act beyond December 2020, the Senate had to set aside certain portions of its rules to fast track its final passage.

Fielding questions from journalists on the speedy passage of the bill, spokesman for the Senate, Dr. Bashiru Ajibola (APC, Osun Central), said that the implementation of the capital budget so far was etween 75% and 100%. Meanwhile, the Senate has postponed the consideration and passage of the 2021 Appropriation Bill, noting that the fiscal document would be considered on Monday next week, during a special session.

The Bill was earlier scheduled for passage yesterday, but the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, announced during plenary that the apex chamber would hold a special session on Monday to pass the budget. Lawan disclosed the new arrangement following a motion moved by the Senate Leader and seconded by the Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe (PDP, Abia South). Lawan explained that the delay in the passage of the budget was to allow the Appropriation Committee include a late request for additional expenditures from the Executive arm of government. “Our Committee on Appropriation has been working round the clock.

We had planned to receive the report of the Committee on Appropriation today, but there was a late request for some more expenditure from the Executive arm of government, and we want to ensure that our committee does work to produce a clean document, so they can’t present this document today.

“However, the committee has said the report will be ready by weekend. Consequently, we will hold a special session on Monday, the 21st of December, 2020, just to consider and pass the budget 2021.

“This is in keeping with our legislative agenda of ensuring that the annual budget has a January to December cycle. We did that last year, and by the grace of God, we will do it again,” Lawan said.

The Senate also stepped down consideration of the Conference Committee Report on 2021 – 2023 Medium Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP), indicating that it would be passed today. The request to step down consideration of the MTEF report till today was moved by the Senate Leader and seconded by the Minority Leader.

