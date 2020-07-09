Senate extols virtues Osinowo’s at valedictory session

The Senate yesterday held a valedictory session in honour of one of its members, Senator Adebayo Osiniwo, who until his death, represented Lagos East Senatorial District. The session, which started at about 11.30a.m. lasted almost three hours and had senators paying glowing tributes to the life and times of Osinowo. The Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi (APC – Kebbi North), who opened the way for the commencement of the session in a motion, gave a profile into the life and times of the deceased.

He said: “Senator Adebayo Osinowo was born in the mid 1950’s into the family of late Alhaji Rabiu Osinowo of Odo-Egbo in ljebu Ode and Alhaja Mariamo Taiwo Osinowo. “A successful politician and contributor to our nascent democracy, Osinowo attended St. Augustine Primary School, IJebu-Ode and lsoyin Grammar School, lsoyin. He worked briefly in Lagos with the Federal Ministry of Works between 1977 and 1979 before traveling to Italy for further studies.

“He attended the University of Perugia, Italy, for the Italian Language course after which he proceeded to Institute per Geometra, Rome, Italy, to read Building Technology and Urbaniana University, Rome,Italy, for specialisation (Master) in Mass Communicazione.

“On his return to Nigeria, Senator Osinowo set up NITAL Limited (Nigeria- Italian Company) and NIMCO Limited In 1986. He was the Chairman/CEO of NIMCO Dredging Company Limited and NIMCO Pilling Company Limited until he contested for elective office in 2003. “Senator Osinowo started active politicking in the Second Republic when the late Bashorun Moshood Kashimawo Abiola was his state Chairman of the then ruling party, National Party of Nigeria (NPN). “He was the chairman of the youth wing of the party. Senator Osinowo was a member of the defunct Social Democratic Party (SDP) and he played a prominent role in the development and success of the party as well as the election of Chief M.K.O. Abiola, which was annulled.

“He participated fully in the struggle for the actualisation of the June 12 mandate that led to his detention with Chief M.K.O. Abiola and other progressives throughout the regime of late General Sanni Abacha”, the Senate Leader said. In his contribution, Minority Leader of the Senate, Eyinnaya Abaribe said: “The American playwright, Ernest Hemingway, said that every man’s life ends the same way. It is only the details of how the person lived and how he died that distinguishes one person from the other. “And so I concur with the Senate Leader, who has reeled out everything about our dear friend and colleague, Bayo Osinowo. “I concur with him on everything he has said concerning Bayo, that was just as it is.

We all sat here and watched him over there make those words that are portentous when you listen to them today, because at the time he was saying it, nobody knew that we are also going to have to confront his own mortality.” Abaribe further described Osiniwo as a grassroots politician who was very soft spoken and well loved by his people.

Like this: Like Loading...