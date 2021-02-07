Senate faces another litmus test

Last Thursday, two things happened at Aso Rock, the seat of power. President Muhammadu Buhari extended the tenure of the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr Muhammed Adamu by three months. He also nominated the immediatepast Service Chiefs as non-career ambassadors designate.

These developments took place in such a quick succession that many Nigerians were caught napping and with their mouths wide agape. They are amazed at the seeming inexhaustible loads of surprises this Presidency could spring any time. Given all the controversies generated by the expiration of the tenure of the IGP in the last one week, the least Nigerians expected was an announcement of his successor to put the matter to rest.

What the public should have been busy doing now, is interrogating the credentials of a new Police Chief to ascertain if the Presidency made the right choice. The next line of action would have been setting a clear agenda for the new police chief bearing in mind the state of insecurity across the country. However, what is trending now is the allegation that the President has breached the constitution and flouted the Nigeria Police Act which he signed into law recently. The extant law requires Adamu to had left the service after thirty five years of meritorious service to the nation.

Many Nigerians who have kicked against the decision of the President to extend Adamu’s tenure by three months are of the view that the action was legally and morally wrong.

The Presidency cannot claim that it was not aware of the pending retirement of the IGP, at least three months before now. In fact under normal circumstances, Adamu ought to had proceeded on his preretirement leave three months ago and left the stage for one of the Deputy Inspectors General (DIG) to preside in acting capacity. By February 1, 2021, what Nigerians ought to have witnessed is a pull out parade for Adamu and a handover of the instruments of his office to his successor.

In a country plagued by widespread insecurity, Nigerians had expected a timely and seamless transfer of authority at the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters. Adamu ought to had quietly proceeded on his terminal leave and left the stage for a more vibrant, dedicated, patriotic and professional cop to take up the gauntlet.

This extension of service and the manner it came would certainly drag politics and primordial sentiments into the succession process. Already there are agitations in some quarters for the next IGP to be appointed from a certain geopolitical zone while there are pressures from other zones to produce Adamu’s successor.

All these agitations, permutations and speculations on who the next IGP should be is because the Presidency failed to put in place, a clear and solid succession framework. We have left a position as important as the Head of Homeland Security to the discretion, whims and caprices of one man. On the second decision of nominating ex- Service chiefs as ambassadors designate, many Nigerians are still shocked that the Presidency could contemplate such a move after it just exited the heat generated by the unjustifiable extension of the tenures of these same persons.

We have been told that President Muhammadu Buhari had already written a letter to the President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan in which he forwarded the names of the immediate past service chiefs, namely Gen Abayomi Olonisakin (rtd ), Lt Gen Tukur Y. Buratai (rtd), Vice Admiral Ibok- Ete Ibas (rtd) and Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar (rtd) as ambassador nominees. The President is said to be acting in accordance with section 171 (1), (2) (c) & subsection (4) of 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended) and has urged the Senate to give expeditious consideration to the nominations. It would be recalled that Olonisakin, Buratai, Ibas , and Abubakar were the immediate past Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) and Chief of Air Staff (CAS) respectfully. Barely a week ago, they were reported to had resigned their appointments after sitting tight on those hot seats for a long period. One could recall that their eventual exit from military service, was the product of intense campaigns by Nigerians including members of the two chambers of the National Assembly.

Every Nigerian knows that the clamour for their removal was borne out of the extension of their legitimate tenures by Mr President even when there was a general perception that their continued stay as Service Chiefs was no longer yielding any positive results.

Ordinarily, these ex-service chiefs should have been glad to go into retirement and to enjoy the rest of their time with their families In view of their track records and circumstances of their exit, some Nigerians wished they had simply gone home to rest while waiting on the reserve bench in case their successors would need to tap from their wealth of experience in the ongoing counter insurgency war. Other Nigerians had wished that they went home to rest and wait for a probe into their tenures given the series of allegations of corruption, human rights violations and crimes against humanity committed under their watch.

Now, all eyes are on the Senate to see what they will do with the allegations flying all over the place that the extension of the tenure of the IGP is unconstitutional and an abuse of executive powers. Nigerians are also waiting to see how the Senate will handle the request of Mr President in respect of the ex-Service Chiefs who have metamorphosed into ambassadorial nominees over night. Would the Senate turn a blind eye to the constitutional breach?

Would the distinguished Senators pretend that all is well with the nomination of those they labelled incompetent and unproductive in their previous assignments? Or would the Senate step back and look at these two executive actions dispassionately and call the President to order? The 9th Senate must remember that many Nigerians no longer reckon with them because of their penchant to endorse whatever the executive does.

The current Senate under Lawan has long been labelled a “rubber stamp” because of its policy of wanting to be on the same page with the executive on all matters. However, this is another litmus test and a golden opportunity for the Senate to redeem itself. Nigerians do not expect them to change overnight and commence impeachment proceedings against Mr President but they could at least rebuke him for failing to appoint a new IGP in line with the 1999 Constitution and the Police Act.

On the other hand, nothing short of politely refusing to confirm these ex-service chiefs as non- career ambassadors will do. Nigerians are most grateful to these ex-military chiefs but they too should be told that Nigeria is bigger than any of them. Let them go and rest and let other Nigerians have equal opportunities to serve the fatherland. It is the duty of the Senate to pass this message

