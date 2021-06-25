News

Senate, FCT disagree on status of AGIS

The Senate and officials of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) yesterday disagreed on what the actual status of Abuja Geographic Information Systems (AGIS) should be in the face of a bill being worked upon by the upper legislative chamber.

The Senate, following a bill sponsored by Senator Mohammed Hassan Gusau (PDP, Zamfara Central), sought to provide a legal instrument for AGIS in making it a full-fledged agency, but the management of the FCTA kicked against the move.

The disagreement ensued at a public hearing organised by the Senate Committee on Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on bills seeking legal backing for the Federal Capital Territory College of Nursing and Midwifery and the one seeking for an Act to establish the Abuja Geographic Information Systems.

Gusau had in his presentation as the sponsor of the bill on AGIS, said that the unit needed to be made a full-fledged agency backed with law. According to him, AGIS as just a Unit of Land Department cannot cope with the myriad of problems associated with application, processing, allocation and management of land, if not given the required legal teeth as a full-fledged agency.

