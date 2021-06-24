Senate, FCT disagree on status of AGIS

The Senate and the officials of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), disagreed on Thursday, on what the actual status of Abuja Geographic Information Systems (AGIS), should be in the face a bill being worked upon by the Upper legislative chamber.

The Senate, following a bill sponsored by Senator Mohammed Hassan Gusau (PDP, Zamfara Central), seeks to provide legal instrument for AGIS in making it a full fledged agency but the management of the FCTA kicked against the move.

The disagreement ensued at the public hearing organised by the Senate Committee on Federal Capital Territory (FCT), on bills seeking legal backing for the Federal Capital Territory College of Nursing and Midwifery and the one seeking for an Act to Establish the Abuja Geographic Information Systems.

Senator Gusau had in his presentation as the sponsor of the bill on AGIS, said that the Unit needed to be made a full fledged agency backed with law.

According to him, AGIS as just a Unit of Land Department cannot cope with myriad of problems associated with application, processing, allocation and management of land, if not given the required legal teeth as a full fledged agency.

“AGIS as it is now, finds it very difficult to cope with problems such as unattended applications for land, processing , multiple allocations, land documents forgeries, inefficient revenue generation etc,” he said.

However, in his submission, the Minister of FCT, Mallam Muhammad Bello, said that AGIS should be left the way it was.

