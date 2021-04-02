Senate flays FCT-IRS over N1bn remittance to FIRS

The Senate, yesterday, lambasted the Management of the Federal Capital Territory Internal Revenue Service (FCT-IRS), over alleged planned remittance of N1billion to Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) as commission from projected N100 billion revenue collection. The Senate Committee on FCT seriously tackled the the FCT-IRS when its Executive Chairman, Mallam Abdullahi Attah, appeared before the committee for approval of N8.5 billion 2021 budget proposal.

The agency had appeared before the Senate Committee, headed by Senator Abubakar Kyari (APC, Borno North), on Tuesday, for same purpose but was turned back and asked to re-appear yesterday to clarify alleged discrepancies in budgetary proposals submitted. The agency came under fire when the Chairman of the Committee, Senator Kyari asked Mallam Attah, to explain the N1billion planned remittance to FIRS from projected revenue generation in 2021.

Responding, the FCT-IRS Chairman, said the planned remittance as done on yearly basis, was for payment of salariesof 117FIRSstaff who were collaborating with the agencyforaggressiverevenue generation and collection. He said: “Out of the entire 130 operatives of the agency , 117 of them are from the FIRS who must be taken care of.” Angered by the submission, the Committee Chairman wondered why the agency since its creation about four years ago, had not recruited enough staff to drive its revenue collections.

Like this: Like Loading...