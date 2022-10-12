Senate frowns at late submission of 2022 budget by FCT

*Orders it to submit 2023 proposal next week

The Senate, Wednesday, seriously reprimanded the Federal Capital Territory Authority (FCTA), for late submission of its 2022 budget, just as it ordered the Authority to submit its 2023 Appropriation Bill next week, unfailingly or risk zero allocation for the fiscal year.

The Senate was enraged when the N607.962 billion 2022 budget for the FCT, was presented for second reading by the Senate Leader, Senator Ibrahim Gobir (APC, Sokoto East), and Senator James Manager (PDP, Delta South), raised serious concerns that it was coming in October.

Meanwhile, a breakdown of the N607.962 billion 2022 FCT budget grudgingly passed for second reading by the Senate are: N76.569 billion for personnel cost, N138.199 billion for overhead and N393.192 billion for capital projects.

In his contribution, Senator Manager, who repeatedly reminded his colleagues that the year the budgetary proposals were meant for, had less than three months to roll away, tactically calling for the budget’s rejection.

He said: “Mr President, if I heard the Senate Leader right, the N607 billion appropriation bill presented for second reading, is for FCT and to be implemented in the 2022 fiscal year which is less than three months to roll away.

“To me, this is very unfortunate and must be stopped. What are the people saddled with drafting of the proposals doing since January? Are they aware that we are already in the 10th month of the year?”

