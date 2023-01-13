Senate frowns on indiscriminate tax holidays, import duty wavers, concessions

The Senate, yesterday, frowned on indiscriminate tax holidays, import duty waivers and concessions being granted investors by the Federal Government. The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, expressed the position of the Red Chamber in Abuja, while speaking at an occasion to mark his 64th birthday anniversary.

Consequently, Lawan revealed that the Senate would review the processes of granting corporate tax holidays, import duty waivers and concession to investors and businesses by the Federal Government. He said that the Federal Parliament would carry out the review due to leakages and loopholes in tax collection and remittances to the government amid revenue shortfalls and high debt profile in the country. The lawmaker stressed that most of the waivers and concessions needed to be reviewed to generate more money into government coffers and minimise borrowing.

“The government cannot continue to borrow money because it is not sustainable. We have to look inward and generate more money to execute landmark projects and fund infrastructures,” he said. Similarly, Lawan frowned at the recent report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), that there were more poverty ravaging Nigerians in the North East and North West, saying that the people in the zones needed not to be poor if the government could invest in livestock business. His words: “Some critics are always quick at kicking against the idea of livestock development; some of them said its private business. They shouldn’t be supported. There is nothing more private than someone setting up a bank, killing the bank and then the obnoxious loans will now be taken over by AMCON. “AMCON today has about N6 trillion of toxic loans on our head. The livestock industry in Nigeria especially between Borno, Sokoto and of course Yobe is an economy that is worth N33 trillion.

“Incidentally, the most poor states are in this zone. Where you have a potential of N33 trillion economy we have no reason to be poor.” The President of the Senate, disclosed further that the Ninth Senate had implemented all items in the legislative agenda promised at the beginning of the administration in 2019. He, however, noted that there were more challenges like insecurity and lack of sufficient revenue to ex-ecute some projects. The birthday anniversary was witnessed by the Senate Leader, Senator Ibrahim Gobir, Senate Chief Whip, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu and other dignitaries. This will be the last birthday Lawan would celebrate in his capacity as the President of the Senate, as his tenure would expire on June 11, 2023, when the 10th National Assembly would be inaugurated.

