Senate gives Ministry of Interior 24hrs to defend N700m SWV received for elections

The Senate yesterday gave the Ministry of Interior a 24-hour ultimatum to defend N700 million collected from the ServiceWideVotes(SWV) for the monitoring of Ondo and Edo Governorship elections. TheChairman, Senateon PublicAccountsCommittee, Senator Mathew Urhoghide, gave the ultimatum to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr S. Belgore following excuse by the ministry that the money would be accountedforbytheNigerian Civil Defence Corps (NSDC).

From available records, the money was released in two batches, N400 million for the Ondo governorship election and N300 million for Edo governorship election. According to Authority to Incur Expenditure (AIE), N400 million to the Ministry of Interior is for logistics and operational support in respect of the forthcoming Ondo State gubernatorial election. Respondingtotheposition of theInvestigativePanel, the Permanent Secretary, stated that it was the NSDC that would account for the money, stressing that the ministry only made the request on behalf of the NSDC.

However, notsatisfiedwith thedefenceof thePermanent Secretary, the committee chairman said that the excuse was not tenable because the NSDC did not collect the money but the ministry did. He added that the NSDC would only come before the Committee to account for the money requested personally from the Service Wide Votes. “NSDC has their own queries , they are coming before the Panel to respond to the one that bears their names, and they have the money given to them directly. From our records , it is your ministry that will defend the expenditures, not NSDC.”

 

