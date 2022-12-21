News

Senate gives Ministry of Interior 24hrs to defend N700m SWV received for elections

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Abuja Comment(0)

The Senate Wednesday gave the Ministry of Interior a 24-hour ultimatum to defend N700 million collected from the Service Wide Votes (SWV) for the monitoring of Ondo and Edo Governorship elections.

The Chairman, Senate on Public Accounts Committee, Senator Mathew Urhoghide, gave the ultimatum to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Dr S. Belgore following excuse by the ministry that the money would be accounted for by the Nigerian Civil Defence Corps (NSDC).

From available records, the money was released in two batches, N400 million for the Ondo governorship election and N300 million for Edo governorship election.

According to Authority to Incur Expenditure (AIE), N400 million to the Ministry of Interior is for logistics and operational support in respect of the forthcoming Ondo State gubernatorial election.

Responding to the position of the Investigative Panel, the Permanent Secretary, stated that it was the NSDC that would account for the money, stressing that the ministry only made the request on behalf of the NSDC.

However, not satisfied with the defence of the Permanent Secretary, the committee chairman said that the excuse was not tenable because the NSDC did not collect the money but the ministry did.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Wisconsin officials: Trump observers obstructing recount

Posted on Author Reporter

  Election officials in Wisconsin’s largest county accused observers for President Donald Trump on Saturday of seeking to obstruct a recount of the presidential results, in some instances by objecting to every ballot tabulators pulled to count. Trump requested the recount in Milwaukee and Dane counties, both heavily liberal, in hopes of undoing Democrat Joe […]
News

Dauda’s reinstatement: Presidency files notice of appeal, warns against national security breach

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Presidency yesterday said its lawyers had appealed the reinstatement of former Acting Director General of the National Intelligence Agency (NIA), Ambassador Mohammed Dauda, by the National Industrial Court of Nigeria. Dauda was dismissed on March 6, 2018 over corruption allegations.   The former NIA boss, without challenging his dismissal, had dragged the Federal Government […]
News

APC Presidential Primary: I won’t withdraw – Akpabio

Posted on Author Reporter

  Less than 12 hours after President Muhammadu Buhari urged All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirants to meet and come up with a consensus candidate, one of them, Godswill Akpabio, said he will not withdraw from the race. Akpabio’s position also comes less than 24 hours to the commencement of the presidential primary of the APC. There […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica