News Top Stories

Senate gives OAGF 24 hours to clarify N528bn differential in NNPC’s account

Posted on Author Onwuka Nzeshi ABUJA Comment(0)

The Senate, yesterday, gave the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) 24 hours to provide information on an alleged N528 billion differential in Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation’s (NNPC) financial statement.

 

Chairman, Senate Committee on Public Accounts, Matthew Urhoghide, gave the order during a public hearing on 2016, 2017 and 2018 Auditor’s General report at the National Assembly.

 

Urhoghide told the representative of the Accountant General of the Federation, Sylva Okolieaboh, who is Director of Treasury Single Account (TSA) to ensure strict compliance with the order.

 

The request followed deliberations on a query contained in report under the committee’s consideration. The query reads thus: ” First, it was observed from Note 1 to the financial statement that the breakdown of sources that made up the net receipts of N1.3 trillion from NNPC was not disclosed.

 

Furthermore, we observed that the net receipt per an extract schedule from the Federation Account (Revenue from NNPC) showed a total receipt of N787 billion, resulting in a difference of N528 billion in comparison with N1.3 trillion earlier disclosed.

 

 

“The issue raised indicate that significant figures in respect of the Federal share of revenue were not captured and adequately disclosed in the financial statement and therefore that the financial statement are unlikely to be completed and accurate and fairly presented. Federal Government’s share is 52.68 per cent.”

 

In response to the order, Okolieaboh appealed to the Committee to give them more time to bring the documents associated with the issue raised by the report

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Top Stories

COVID-19: Nigeria’s revenues have fallen by almost 60 percent – Buhari

Posted on Author Reporter

  President Muhammadu Buhari on Monday said the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in trying times, not just for the Nigerian people, but also for the government. The President said the country’s revenues and foreign exchange earnings have fallen by almost 60 percent since the pandemic took hold. Buhari’s remarks were delivered by Vice President Yemi […]
News

Ex-LCCI chair: Banks must keep lending to MSMEs

Posted on Author Taiwo Hassan

Following PricewaterHouse Coopers’ (PwC) survey on age-long challenge of obtaining funding faced by Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Nigeria, a former Chairman, Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) Small and Medium scale Enterprise Group (SMEG), John Kachikwu, has insisted that banks must continue to give credit to SMEs despite the financial challenges posed […]
News

Obaseki: PDP petitions CJN against Justice Obile

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze,

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has sent a highly worded petition to the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Mohammed Tanko, against Justice Emmanuel Adema Obile of Federal High Court, Port Harcourt division. Justice Obile is the judge handling the petition the seeking to stop Governor Godwin Obaseki from contesting Thursday’s PDP governorship primary in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica