Senate gives OAGF 24 hours to clarify N528bn differential in NNPC’s account

The Senate, yesterday, gave the Office of the Accountant General of the Federation (OAGF) 24 hours to provide information on an alleged N528 billion differential in Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation’s (NNPC) financial statement.

Chairman, Senate Committee on Public Accounts, Matthew Urhoghide, gave the order during a public hearing on 2016, 2017 and 2018 Auditor’s General report at the National Assembly.

Urhoghide told the representative of the Accountant General of the Federation, Sylva Okolieaboh, who is Director of Treasury Single Account (TSA) to ensure strict compliance with the order.

The request followed deliberations on a query contained in report under the committee’s consideration. The query reads thus: ” First, it was observed from Note 1 to the financial statement that the breakdown of sources that made up the net receipts of N1.3 trillion from NNPC was not disclosed.

Furthermore, we observed that the net receipt per an extract schedule from the Federation Account (Revenue from NNPC) showed a total receipt of N787 billion, resulting in a difference of N528 billion in comparison with N1.3 trillion earlier disclosed.

“The issue raised indicate that significant figures in respect of the Federal share of revenue were not captured and adequately disclosed in the financial statement and therefore that the financial statement are unlikely to be completed and accurate and fairly presented. Federal Government’s share is 52.68 per cent.”

In response to the order, Okolieaboh appealed to the Committee to give them more time to bring the documents associated with the issue raised by the report

