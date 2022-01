Senate, House pass harmonised Electoral Bill

The Senate, yesterday, passed the harmonised Electoral Act Amendment Bill, 2022, following the withholding of assent by President Muhammadu Buhari on the bill and its retransmission to the two chambers of the National Assembly.

An initial amendment was done last week Wednesday, where the Senate provided for direct, indirect party primaries and consensus mode of choosing candidates by political parties.

However, the House of Representatives’ version of the bill did not provide for consensus, leading to the leadership of the two Chambers meeting to harmonise the contents.

In the harmonised version passed yesterday, the apex legislative Assembly, included provisions that comprehensively defined the mode of primaries for political parties.

The Red Chamber carried out the re-amendment following a motion on “rescission on clause 84 of the Electoral Act No. 26 2010 (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and Committal to the Committee of the Whole,” sponsored by the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi (Kebbi North).

The amended bill provides in clause 84 (2) that: “The procedure for the nomination of candidates by political parties for the various elective positions shall be by direct, indirect primaries or Consensus.”

It added in 84(3) that “a political party shall not impose nomination qualification or disqualification criteria, measures, or conditions on any aspirant or candidate for any election in its constitution, guidelines, or rules for nomination of candidates for elections, except as prescribed under sections 65, 66, 106, 107, 131, 137, 177 and 187 of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).”

On direct primaries in 84 (4), the amended version provides that, “A political party that adopts the direct primaries procedure shall ensure that all aspirants are given equal opportunity of being voted for by members of the party and shall adopt the procedure outlined below:

“(a) In the case of Presidential Primaries, all registered members of the party shall vote for aspirants of their choice at a designated centre at each ward of the Federation.

“(b) The procedure in paragraph (a) above of this subsection shall be adopted for direct primaries in respect of Gubernatorial, Senatorial, Federal and State Constituencies.

“(c) Special Conventions or Congresses shall be held to ratify the candidate with the highest number of votes at designated centres at the National, State, Senatorial, Federal and State Constituencies, as the case may be.”

On Indirect Primaries, the bill provides under 84(5) that, “A political party that adopts the system of indirect primaries for the choice of its candidate shall adopt the procedure outlined below: “(a) In the case of nominations to the position of Presidential candidate, the political party shall –

(i) hold a Special Presidential Convention at a designated centre in the Federal Capital Territory or any other place within the Federation that is agreed to by the National Executive Committee of the party where delegates shall vote for aspirants of their choice.

“(ii) the aspirant with the highest number of votes cast at the end of voting shall be declared the winner of the Presidential primaries of the political party and that aspirant’s name shall be forwarded to the Commission as the candidate of the party.”

It further provides under 84(7) that, “Where there is only one aspirant or a consensus candidate in a political party for any of the elective positions mentioned in subsection (5)(a), (b), (c) and (d), the party shall convene a special convention or congress at a designated Centre on a specified date for the confirmation of such aspirant and the name of the aspirant shall be forwarded to the Independent National Electoral Commission as the candidate of the party.”

The Electoral Bill provides in 84(8) that, “A political party that adopts the system of indirect primaries for the choice of its candidate shall clearly outline in its constitution and rule the procedure for the democratic election of delegates to vote at the convention, congress meeting.”

On Consensus Candidate the bill in 84(9)(a) provides, “A political party that adopts a consensus candidate shall secure the written consent of all cleared aspirants for the position, indicating their voluntary withdrawal from the race and their endorsement of the consensus candidate.”

It goes further in paragraph (b) that, “Where a political party is unable to secure the written consent of all cleared aspirants for the purpose of a consensus candidate, it shall revert to the choice of direct or indirect primaries for the nomination of candidates for the aforesaid elective positions.”

The bill states in paragraph (c) that, “A Special Convention or nomination Congress shall be held to ratify the choice of consensus candidates at designated centres at the National, State, Senatorial, Federal and State Constituencies, as the case may be.”

In his remarks after the amendment of the bill by the Committee of the Whole, Senate President Ahmad Lawan, said that the re-amendment was done to harmonize its position with that of the House of Representatives, explaining that the amendment accommodated clearly defined provisions for the mode of primaries.

Lawan expressed optimism that the bill would be signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari, when transmitted by the National Assembly. He warned that political parties that fail or refuse to abide with the provisions on the mode of primaries, would miss out on the opportunity to participate during elections.

He said: “On the mode of conducting primaries by parties to produce candidates, we have concluded our task on the amendment to the Electoral Act No. 6 2010 Bill. You would recall that the Senate and the House passed the Electoral Act amendment Bill with slight difference.

“While the House passed the mode of primaries to be direct and indirect only, the Senate passed the mode of primaries to be direct, indirect and consensus. What we have done is to give very clear and sufficient definition to each mode of primaries.

“The direct primaries is well define on how it will be conducted; ditto the Indirect primaries.

And for the consensus, the two chambers have produced in this Bill, very clear definition of how a consensus candidate would emerge. Therefore, we are very glad that we have been able to achieve this consensus between the two chambers to arrive at this harmonized version, and we are also very optimistic that Mr. President will sign the bill.

“Our desire is to ensure that we reform the electoral processes in Nigeria for better transparency, accountability and Integrity to the satisfaction of Nigerians and the international community.

Political parties, when this is signed into law, will have the responsibility of ensuring that they follow the law, otherwise they will end up missing the opportunity to participate in elections.”

Meanwhile, the House of Representatives on Tuesday gave reasons for its decision to concur with the senate on the consensus option.

The Green Chamber said it included the consensus mode of selecting candidates to avoid unnecessary acrimony with the executive and delay presidential assent to the amended electoral bill. Chairman of the House Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu (APC, Abia) gave the clarification shortly after the lower chamber re-amended the bill.

“The issue of withdrawal of assent by Mr. President has to do with clause 84. But when the president wrote to us, the senate decided to include consensus to direct and indirect primaries. “The House in its wisdom looked at those things that are capable of causing delay by the president in signing the bill. We are not on ego trip but out to move the nation forward.

“We decided to waive our rules, Order 12 Rule 20 and 21, which provided that only issues requested for can be attended to.

We suspended that particular provision and considered everything giving full options of direct and indirect primaries and consensus,” he said It would be recalled that the House had last Wednesday reconsidered the bill through an accelerated process but did not include the consensus mode of primary.

Earlier, the House had at the plenary gone into an executive session and immediately on resumption, Chairman of the Rules and Business Committee, Hon. Abubakar Fulata (APC, Jigawa) moved a motion for rescission of section 84(2) and to dissolve into committee of the whole to consider the bill where the consensus option was agreed upon

