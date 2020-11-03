Senate: How BPE officials diverted N2.5bn to buy properties

The Senate Committee on Public Account, yesterday, said that it had uncovered how officials of Bureau of Public Enterprise (BPE) diverted N2.5 billion from the proceed of defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria to Aso Savings to buy properties.

The alleged diversion of funds by the BPE was hinged on the Auditor General of the Federation’s report which was submitted to the committee. Chairman of the committee, Senator Mathew Urhogbide, who was visibly angry over the alleged fraud, queried the representative of Director General of BPE, Ignatius Ayewoh, who is the Director of Finance and General Services on what really transpired.

However, Ayewoh said that the Bureau did not obtain any approval from Debt Management Office (DMO) when the chairman asked him about the person that authorized the diversion of the N2.5 billion to Aso Savings and Loans. According to Ayewoh, “We did not have approval from DMO to pay N2.5 billion from proceed of PHCN to Aso Savings and Loans.”

The chairman further accused the representative of BPE of acting in collision with the Aso Savings and Loans. Urhoghide further demanded for list of staff who benefited from the properties acquired from the Aso Savings and Loans, to be submitted to the committee tomorrow, adding that everything about the transaction was illegal.

He said that the committee was going to ask the Federal Government to recover the money in Aso Savings and Loans. “We are going to ask government to recover their fund you threw away in Aso Savings and Loans,” he said. BPE, in a written submission to the committee, had said: “This was a loan guarantee, but a fund placement at five per cent interest rate. It was used to negotiate a single digit interest rate to finance the bureau’s staff housing scheme.

“There is an approval from the Office of Accountant General of the Federation authorising the Bureau to establish a relationship with the organisation. “Aso Savings and Loans has since September 2015 not be able to implement the directive by BPE to remit deposit to TSA. “A committee chaired by Vice President is currently trying to resolve the issue

