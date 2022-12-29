Senate in rowdy session over CBN’s N22.7trn loan to FG

There was uproar in the Senate yesterday, on how to restructure the payment of N23. 7 trillion “Ways and Means” secured from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in the last ten years. President Buhari had, in a letter read on the floor of the Senate on Wednesday last week, sought for restructuring of the N22.7 trillion Ways and Means advances collected from CBN within the last ten years, in addition to N1trillion to be collected as fresh domestic loan, making it N23.7 trillion.

“Ways and Means” are loans or advances by the Central Bank to the Federal Government to enable it take care of short term or emergency finance to fund delayed government expected cash receipt of fiscal deficits. The balance of the “Ways and Means” owed by the Federal Government stood at N22. 7 trillion as at December 19, 2022.

What Buhari sent to the Senate for restructuring is however, in excess of additional N1 trillion; bringing the total to 23.7 trillion which is required by Buhari to fund the 2022 supplementary budget. The Senate had immediately referred Buhari’s request to its Committee on Finance with a mandate to report back to it on a later date. However, Senator Betty Apiafi (PDP, Rivers West) raised a constitutional point of order, drawing the attention of the Chamber that “Ways and Means” was not known anywhere in the Nigerian laws for appropriation and expenditure of funds.

Apiafi stated that the only two ways known to the law and available to the Federal Government were through the budget and supplementary budget, urging the Senate not to be a party to any act of illegality. The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, who did not want the position being canvassed by Senator Apiafi, immediately intervened and ruled her out of order.

However, Lawan’s intervention could not stop the opposition against Buhari’s request to restructure the CBN loan, as it became difficult for the Senate President to control the noise and grumblings coming from lawmakers who were not pleased with his decision.

In a move to kill the report, Senator Thompson Sekibo, rose through constitutional orders by citing sections 80, 83, Section1,13( 1) of the 1999 Constitution and section 38 of the CBN Act to kick against the request. He said: “Section 80 of the 1999 constitution as amended states that all revenues or other monies raised or recieved by the Federation, not being revenue and other monies payable under this constitution or any act of the National Assembly into any other public fund of the federation established for a particular purpose shall be paid into and for and form one consolidated revenue fund of the Federation “No money shall be withdrawn from the consolidated revenue fund of the Federation except to meet expenditure that is charged upon the fund or where the issue of those monies have been authorized by an appropriation act, supplementary act or an act passed in pursuance of section 81 of the constitution “No money shall be withdrawn from any account other than the consolidated revenue fund of the Federation unless the issue of those monies have been authorized by the Act of the National Assembly. “Section 80 (4) states that no money shall be withdrawn from the consolidated revenue fund or any other fund of the Federation except by the approval of the National Assembly, except in the manner prescribed by the National Assembly .

“Section 38 of the CBN Act states ” any money collected by federal government as loan or emergency fund in form of Ways and Means Advances, must be refunded before collection of another one.” “Mr President , the relevant laws quoted , clearly shows that the N22.7triillion Ways and Means Advances already spent by federal government without informing the National Assembly was wrong and will be unfair as representatives of Nigerians to approve this request.” Many of the Senators left their seats and shouting, no, no, which hurriedly made them to go into close session for about one and half hours.

After the closed session, the Senate as announced by Lawan, resolved to step down restructuring of N22.7 trillion Ways and Means but approved N819.5 billion from the fresh N1trillion being requested for. For the others, a special committee was set up to summon the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, CBN Governor, Godwin Emefiele and heads of other relevant agencies, for details on expenditure made from the N22.7triillion. The Committee headed by the Senate Leader, Ibrahim Gobir (APC Sokoto East), is to submit its report on 17th January, 2023 when Senate resumes plenary from the New year recess. The Senate later adjourned plenary for New Year recess to reconvene on January 17th, 2023.

