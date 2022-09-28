News

Senate inaugurates panel on non-compliance with Petroleum Act, Oil Mining Lease

The President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, inaugurated an ad hoc Committee set up by the Senate to investigate the non- compliance with the Petroleum Industry Act and the Oil Mining Lease. The seven-member Panel is headed by the Senate Deputy Chief Whip, Senator Sabi Aliyu Abdullahi. Other members of the Committee are: Senator George Sekibo, Senator Yahaya Abdullahi, Senator Albert Akpan, Senator Solomon Adeola, Senator Smart Adeyemi and Senator Aishatu Dahiru.

Inaugurating the committee, the President of the Senate, tasked the members to see the assignment as another greater call to service, an investigation to right the wrongs and expose corruption. He said: “We are all aware that over the years, our country has lost Direct Foreign Investments in the oil and gas sector due to obsolete laws and regulations coupled with the unimaginable corruption in this sector. “This led to the steps taken by this Assembly to address the ugly situation in the recently passed Petroleum Industry Bill, now an Act, to bring it up to speed with current global realities.”

 

