News

Senate indicts 39 MDAs over un-retired advances to Federation Account

Posted on Author Chukwu David, Abuja. Comment(0)

The Senate has indicted the  Budget Office of the Federation,  Ministry of Information , Ministry of Interior and 36 other Ministries Departments and Agencies  (MDAs)  over  un-retired advances to the Federation Account.

The indictment was sequel to the consideration of  the 2015 Auditor General’s  Report by the Senate Public Accounts Committee (SPAC) chaired by Senator Matthew Urhoghide, a member of the opposition in the National Assembly.

In the resolution, the upper chamber demanded the sanctioning of the Accounting Officers of the said MDAs in accordance with the provisions  of Rule 3124 of the  Financial Regulations.

According to the Auditor General’s report, some MDAs showed an increase in outstanding advances to the tune of N2,296,567,084.37 over 2014 comparative figures  while  others showed  no movement contrary to the provisions of the extant regulations which require prompt retirement of advances.  “The above implies that:

There is a violation of Financial Regulations (2009) Nos.1404,1405,1416,1419 and 1420 which require prompt retirement of advances.

“The MDAs that had previous year advances that were not retired were granting additional advances.

“The huge outstanding advances imply a breakdown of internal controls over the issuance of advances.

“The non-retirement of advances as at when due should be addressed by the Accountant-General of the Federation with strict sanctions,” the report read.

However, according to the committee, the Account-General did not respond to this query. The Committee  observed that nonresponse to a  query means acceptance of the infractions contained therein and this is again a violation of the Financial Regulations.

The Committee recommended that the Accounting Officers of the MDAs should be sanctioned in accordance with the provisions of Rule 3124 of Financial Regulations which states that: “A Public Officer who fails to respond to a query issued to him within 21 days for non-retirement of advances or imprests shall be surcharged and the total amount involved recovered.”

Other agencies involved in the infractions are National Industrial Court, Ministry of Communication Technology, High Court of Justice, FCT,  Sharia Court of Appeal, Abuja, National Planning Commission (NPC) and Federal Ministry of Water Resources.

Others are the Federal Ministry of Culture and National Orientation, Public Complaints Commission, Federal Civil Service Commission, Bureau of Public Service Reforms, Nigeria Immigration Office  and Police Service Commission.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Airlines desperate to renew AOC over N27bn bailout funds

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Airlines are in race to renew their allimportant Air Operators’ Certificates (AOC) in order to benefit from the N27 billion bailout funds that are about to be released to carriers that have valid certificates. The Federal Government had given the renewal as part of conditions airlines must meet to be beneficiaries of the palliatives that […]
News

“One Luxury is a customer-centric brand,” Asserts Founder Dominica Graci

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The CEO of One Luxury, Domenica Graci, hopes to make all her clients’ travel experiences enjoyable with her company and brand. Everyone wants their vacation to be filled with excitement, fun, and high-quality facilities. That’s what One Luxury does. The business, which is based in Cologne, Germany, aims to provide the best services and make […]

rotimi amaechi ameachi
News

How we’re transforming transport ministry –Amaechi

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

Minister of Transportation, Chibike Rotimi Amaechi, said the ministry is being repositioned to make it a hub in West and Central African sub-region. The minister at the 2020 annual ministry press briefing in Abuja on yesterday, said the ministry have during the period under review strategised policy action programme and projects to stimulate the nation’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica