News Top Stories

Senate indicts 39 MDAs over unretired advances to Federation Account

Posted on Author Chukwu David Abuja. Comment(0)

The Senate has indicted the Budget Office of the Federation, Ministry of Information , Ministry of Interior and 36 other Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over un-retired advances to the Federation Account.

 

The indictment was sequel to the consideration of the 2015 Auditor General’s Report by the Senate Public Accounts Committee (SPAC) chaired by Senator Matthew Urhoghide, a member of the opposition in the National Assembly.

 

In the resolution, the upper chamber demanded the sanctioning of the Accounting Officers of the said MDAs in accordance with the provisions of Rule 3124 of the Financial Regulations.

According to the Auditor General’s report, some MDAs showed an increase in outstanding advances to the tune of N2,296,567,084.37 over 2014 comparative figures while others showed no movement contrary to the provisions of the extant regulations which    require prompt retirement of advances.

 

“The above implies that: There is a violation of Financial Regulations (2009) Nos.1404,1405,1416,1419 and 1420 which require prompt retirement of advances.

“The MDAs that had previous year advances that were not retired were granting additional advances. “The huge outstanding advances imply a breakdown of internal controls over the issuance of advances.

 

“The non-retirement of advances as at when due should be addressed by the Accountant-General of the Federation with strict sanctions,” the report read. However, according to the committee, the Account- General did not respond to this query.

 

The Committee observed that nonresponse to a query means acceptance of the infractions contained therein and this is again a violation of the Financial Regulations. The Committee recommended that the Accounting Officers of the MDAs should be sanctioned.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Tinubu congratulates Akeredolu on Court of Appeal victory

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated Governor of Ondo State, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu and his deputy, Hon. Lucky Aiyedatiwa over the Court of Appeal judgement affirming their victory in the governorship election in the state. He also congratulated the good people of the state over the court victory. Tinubu in […]
News

Sagay, Ahamba, Olorundare: £4.5m Ibori loot belongs to Delta

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Abuja

The £4.5 million allegedly looted by former Governor of Delta State, Chief James Ibori, and stashed in the United Kingdom (UK), belongs to the oil-rich state, and must be so designated. Chairman, Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption (PACAC), Prof. Itsey Sagay, Chief Mike Ahamba, and Mr. Israel Olorundare – all of whom are Senior Advocates […]
News

Yoruba group seeks global intervention on Lekki shooting

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

A Yoruba Diaspora group, Yoruba One Voice (YOV), has condemned the recent killing of peaceful protesters in Lekki area of Lagos State, describing the act as genocide.   Recall that Nigerian soldiers allegedly opened fire on #EndSARS protesters in Lagos while lights were said to have been put off.   In a statement by Yoruba […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica