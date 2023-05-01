Senate Indicts Bank of Agriculture Over N3.2bn Loan Disbursement

The Senate has indicted the Bank of Agriculture in Kaduna, over N3.2 billion loan disbursed to 10 vendors to purchase tractors and other equipment for allocation to end users.

The Senate made the indictment following the 2016 report of the AuditorGeneral of the Federation, considered by the Senate Public Accounts Committee, chaired by Senator Matthew Uhroghide (PDP, Edo South).

After investigation by the committee, the management of the bank was indicted for inability to account for N3.2 billion disbursed by 10 vendors out of N3.6 billion provided in 2015 by the Federal Government through the bank.

Our correspondent learnt that the Ministry of Agriculture selected the 10 unnamed vendors for the Management of the Bank of Agriculture which the N3.2 billion was disbursed. The loan has a four-year expiring date.

The Senate after adoption of the report of the committee, asked for the recovery of N3.2 billion from 10 unnamed vendors. The query partly reads: “The sum of N3,200,592,007.00 was disbursed out of N3,600,000,000.00 provided between 24th March, 2015 and 17th November 2015, by the Federal Government through the Bank to 10 (ten) vendors selected by the Ministry of Agriculture to purchase tractors and other equipment for allocation to end users.

“The beneficiaries were expected to make repay – ments through Service Provider Operators (SPOs) under a revolving fund arrangement with expected multiplication effect on the National Agricultural Mechanisation Agenda.

“The Bank was to monitor and supervise the disbursement as well as ensure recovery of the funds for further lending to new participants. However, the entire revolving fund could not be accounted for by the Bank’s Management.”

However, the Bank of Agriculture, in its written response, which was not accepted by the Committee, said: “Programme was structured with a four (4) year loan tenor commencing from the date of release of the machinery/equipment to the AEHE Centre. Since the machinery/ equipment was not released on the same day, the expiry dates of the machinery loans also vary.”